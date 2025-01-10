Telangana CM Plans Surprise Visits After January 26

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 10 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy announced on Friday that he would conduct surprise visits after January 26 and warned officials of strict action if they were found negligent in performing their duties.

Addressing the district Collectors here, he said he would embark on district tours after January 26 and asked them to alert the field-level officers.

He said the Collectors should not confine themselves to their offices but should go on field trips.

Revanth Reddy asserted that the welfare of the poor and the state development are the '"two eyes" of the "People's Government".

The Chief Minister said that the responsibility of instilling trust among people in the government lies with the district Collectors who are the real representatives of the government at the ground level.

He congratulated the Collectors for successfully completing the socio-economic, educational, employment, political, and caste census survey.

The Chief Minister ordered that along with female IAS officers, IPS officers should also visit the girls' hostels at least once a month and stay there overnight. The officials should identify the problems facing the students and solve them immediately.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, P. Srinivasa Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, and Seethakka, State Planning Board Vice Chairman Chinna Reddy, Chief Advisor to the Government Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, along with Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of all departments were also present.

The implementation of Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, new Ration Cards, Indiramma Indla schemes, gathering of the necessary details for the implementation of the schemes and preparation of beneficiary lists were also discussed in the Collectors' conference.

The Chief Minister gave directions to the Collectors on the implementation of Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa and for issuing new ration cards and sanction of Indiramma houses.

These schemes will be launched on January 26.

Under Rythu Bharosa, farmers will get investment support of Rs 12,000 per acre every year and under the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme, every landless agricultural labourer's family will be given Rs 12,000 per year.

Revanth Reddy asked officials to hold Grama Sabhas in the villages and ward meetings in all municipalities and municipal corporations for the implementation of the schemes. The details collected for the selection of beneficiaries should be disclosed in the gram sabhas.

Stating that there was large-scale misuse of public money in the name of Rythu Bandhu in the previous government, the Chief Minister warned that such mistakes should not be repeated. He said all non-agricultural lands should be excluded from the Rythu Bharosa scheme.