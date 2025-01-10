Personalized Offers Now Available In Azercell App!
Date
1/10/2025 10:10:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Aiming to provide the best digital experience for its customers
“Azercell Telecom” LLC enhancing the technological capabilities of
its mobile app. Now, Azercell subscribers can easily discover and
take advantage of personalized offers directly within the app.
The new feature leverages the integration of the Azercell app
with the Customer Value Management (CVM) platform. Subscribers can
access exclusive offers and promotions in the "Advantages" section,
which features deals tailored both to app users and personalized to
individual subscriber preferences. The simplified activation
process allows users to activate offers not only via SMS but also
directly through the app.
The user-friendly Azercell app is available for download on iOS
and Android devices via the
AppStor and
Google Pla .
For more information, please visit:
MENAFN10012025000195011045ID1109077046
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.