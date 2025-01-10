Top Food Trends Of 2025 That Will Have You Choosing Beef

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) High Protein Foods

– According to recent surveys , more people are looking to incorporate high protein foods into their diets this year – going beyond protein powders and bars and prioritizing whole foods such as beef. Along with beef's great taste, it's a protein powerhouse and provides a variety of essential nutrients that support overall health. For example, a 3-ounce serving of lean beef provides 10 essential nutrients in about 170 calories, including high-quality protein, zinc, iron and B vitamins.1

Dumplings

– Dough pockets filled with your favorite flavors – dumplings are predicted to be a hit across the globe. This delicious and convenient class of dishes is not only perfect for food on the go, it also touches on another trend of 2025 where consumers are looking to use more global flavors and spices. This Beef and Shiitake Dumplings with Orange Ponzu Dipping Sauce recipe is perfect for anyone wanting to try out this trend in the coming year.

Breakfast Foods

– It's predicted that breakfast will be big in the new year. Specifically savory breakfast dishes, which are expected to take center stage over

sweeter options like pancakes and pastries. This Beef and Spinach Breakfast Sandwich recipe is a great way to fuel up for the day and join in on the trend.

Snacks and Small Bites

– If you want a little bit of everything or want something consistently throughout the day, your time is coming! Appetizers and snacks are expected to continue trending in 2025. With schedules only getting busier, it's no surprise that people are looking for quick and protein packed snacks like this classic Beef Jerky Trail Mix . And when it comes to afternoon snacks or appetizers, who can pass up on Flaky Beef Stuffed Pinwheels.

For more recipes that are trending and how you can master your cooking skills in 2025, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner .

