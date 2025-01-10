Los Angeles Wildfires Devastate Luxury Mansion Worth ₹288 Crore Netizens In Shock Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Los Angeles wildfires : As devastating wildfires continue to rage across multiple locations across Los Angeles, a luxury mansion listed on a U.S.-based place for $35 million (approximately ₹288 crore), was seen engulfed in flames in a video.

The video, captured from a distance, shows a sprawling mansion, along with several palm trees lining the palisade, all ablaze. Netizens flocked to the comments section of the viral to express their shock at the devastating impact of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Given the high value of properties, including the ₹288 crore mansion, the Los Angeles wildfires is expected to become one of the most expensive wildfire outbreaks in U.S. history, with insured losses estimated to exceed $8 billion ( ₹800 crore), reported the BBC, citing figures by insurance industries.

Los Angeles wildfires: How did it start

Los Angeles, which is the heart of the United States' iconic film and television industry, Hollywood, has been under the grip of devastating wildfires since Tuesday, January 7.

Extended dry spells in the region, with Southern California receiving little rainfall since early May, has caused the wildfire to spread rapidly. Strong winds have further fuelled the blaze.

Los Angeles wildfires: What happened so far

Despite the efforts of firefighters, the blaze remains uncontained, prompting evacuation orders for nearly 180,000 residents across the county.

Several celebrity homes in Pacific Palisades and the Hollywood Hills are among the properties that have been reduced to ashes in the Los Angeles wildfires. Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, who attended the Golden Globes just days ago, and Paris Hilton, are also among the celebrities who have lost their homes.