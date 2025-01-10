Taiwan Used Cars Market Forecasts And Competitive Analysis 2020-2023 & 2024-2030 Featuring All Best Choice, Carousell, 8891, Shopee, Pchome, And Momo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Used Cars | Analysis, Share, Size, Outlook, Segmentation, Value, Industry, Trends, Forecast, Companies, Growth & Revenue: Market Forecast By Vehicle Type, By Vendor, By Type And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Taiwan Used Cars Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2024-2030.

The Taiwan Used Cars Market is poised for rapid growth, driven by the robust performance of the country's automobile sector. In 2023, Taiwan's automobile industry saw a significant recovery from previous supply shortages in semiconductors, parts, and imported vehicles. This led to a substantial 11.0% year-on-year increase in vehicle sales, totalling 477,021 units. Notably, domestic sales grew by 5.1% to 246,983 units, while imported sales surged by 18.1% to 230,038 units. This strong recovery and increased vehicle sales are likely to contribute to the expansion of the Used Cars Market in Taiwan.

Taiwan's Used Cars Market has grown rapidly, driven by digitization and government initiatives like the Digital Government Program 2.0 and the Smart Government Development Strategy. These efforts have enhanced digital infrastructure and streamlined processes, boosting both traditional and electric vehicle (EV) sales.

Platforms such as All Best Choice, Carousell, and 8891, along with social media groups, have simplified transactions, while major e-commerce platforms like Shopee, PChome, and Momo have increased trust and accessibility. Together, these digital tools provide a seamless experience for browsing, comparing, and purchasing used cars, further accelerating market growth.

Market Segmentation By Vendor

In 2030, Organized players will lead the market, as certified dealers and established platforms, provide greater transparency, warranties, and after-sales services, which are increasingly preferred by consumers. Trust in the quality of vehicles and the reliability of transactions boosts the appeal of organized markets.

Market Segmentation By Fuel Type

Alternative fuel vehicle is expected to witness the highest growth rate in future due to the Taiwan's government is actively promoting sustainable transportation through policies, subsidies, and incentives for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type

The Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment is expected to dominate the Used Cars Market as it offers a reliable and spacious alternative to sedans and hatchbacks. SUVs are increasingly preferred by consumers due to their versatility, ample interior space, and ability to handle various driving conditions, making them a popular choice in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:



Taiwan Used Cars Market Overview

Taiwan Used Cars Market Outlook

Taiwan Used Cars Market Forecast

Taiwan Used Cars Market Porter's Five forces Analysis

Taiwan Used Cars Market Industry Life Cycle Analysis

Historical Data and Forecast of Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume, for the Period 2020-2030F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Historical Data and Forecast of Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume, By Vehicle Type, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume, By Vendor, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume, By Fuel Type, for the Period 2020-2030F

Key Performance Indicators

Market Opportunity Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3. Taiwan Used Cars Market Overview

3.1. Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume, 2020-2030F

3.2. Taiwan Used Cars Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.3. Taiwan Used Cars Market - Porter's Five Forces

4. Taiwan Used Cars Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

5. Taiwan Used Cars Market Trends & Evolution

6. Taiwan Used Cars Market Overview, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume Share and Volume, By Vehicle Type

6.1.1 Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume, By Hatchbacks, 2020-2030F

6.1.2 Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume, By Sedan, 2020-2030F

6.1.3 Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume, By Sports Utility Vehicle, 2020-2030F

6.1.4 Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume, By Others, 2020-2030F

7. Taiwan Used Cars Market Overview, By Vendor

7.1 Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume Share and Volume, By Vendor

7.1.1 Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume, By Organized, 2020-2030F

7.1.2 Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume, By Unorganized, 2020-2030F

8. Taiwan Used Cars Market Overview, By Fuel Type

8.1 Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume Share and Volume, By Fuel Type

8.1.1 Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume, By Gasoline, 2020-2030F

8.1.2 Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume, By Diesel, 2020-2030F

8.1.3 Taiwan Used Cars Market Volume, By Alternative Fuel Vehicles, 2020-2030F

9. Taiwan Used Cars Market- Key Performance Indicators

10. Taiwan Used Cars Market - Opportunity Assessment

10.1. Taiwan Used Cars Market Opportunity Assessment, By Vehicle Type, 2030F

10.2. Taiwan Used Cars Market Opportunity Assessment, By Vendor, 2030F

10.3. Taiwan Used Cars Market Opportunity Assessment, By Fuel Type, 2030F

11. Taiwan Used Cars Market Competitive Landscape

11.1 Taiwan Used Cars Market Ranking, Top 3 Companies, 2023

11.2 Taiwan Used Cars Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

12. Company Profiles

12.1 ADDcn Technology Co., Ltd

12.2 Carousell Pte. Ltd.

12.3 Fortune Motor

12.4 SBT CO., LTD.

12.5 Autobeeb

12.6 TCV Corporation

12.7 Auto-Checkers

12.8 Ford Lio Ho Motor

12.9 Fukai automobile co., Ltd.

12.10 Jaguar Land Rover Co., Ltd. (Taiwan NSC)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900