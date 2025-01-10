Electric Truck Market : Growth From $392.3 Million In 2020 To $3,861.8 Million By 2030 Registering A CAGR Of 26.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research (AMR) has recently published a comprehensive report entitled“Electric Truck Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Propulsion, Vehicle Type and Range : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030". The global electric truck market was valued at $392.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,861.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.4% from 2021 to 2030.



Electric Truck Market Definition :



Electric trucks are defined as commercial vehicles that transport goods and run on a battery. Moreover, the internal motors in electric trucks have fewer moving parts compared to diesel trucks and do not require multi-speed gearboxes, leading to higher reliability and lower maintenance costs, as well as producing low noise. Furthermore, electric trucks are rapidly replacing diesel trucks as the preferred option because of government initiatives to encourage the use of electric vehicles and their exceptional features such as robust torque, minimal operating expenses, and zero noise pollution. Due to increased government support for e-mobility and stricter pollution guidelines for gasoline-powered vehicles, the global electric truck industry is experiencing significant growth.



Get Research Report Sample Pages :



Electric Truck Market Competitive Analysis :



This research report focuses on the competitive analysis of the global market size of electric truck industry and provides an in-depth overview of key market players. By providing a thorough understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of these leading entities, stakeholders are enabled to gain better knowledge of the competitive landscape. The report categorizes players based on their dominance, leadership, and expansion strategies using qualitative data analysis. These strategies include legal agreements, the formation of strategic alliances, the execution of mergers and acquisitions, the expansion of geographical reach, and the launch of new products or services.



Electric Truck Market Segmentation Analysis :



Electric Truck Market, By Propulsion -



Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle

Hybrid electric vehicle

Battery electric vehicle

Fuel cell electric vehicle



Electric Truck Market, By Range -



Above 300 Miles

151-300 Miles

Up to 150 Miles



Electric Truck Market, By Vehicle Type -



Medium Duty Electric Truck

Heavy Duty Electric Truck

Light Duty Electric Truck



Procure Complete Research Report Now :



Electric Truck Market, By Region -



North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Trends in the Electric Truck Market :



Increased range -



One of the primary focuses has been on improving the range of electric trucks. Development in battery technology has allowed trucks to travel longer distances on a single charge. Brands such as Tesla, Rivian, and Ford are working actively to increase the range of their electric truck market.



Heavy-duty applications -



In the past, electric trucks were primarily used for light-duty tasks, but there is now a growing demand for heavy-duty electric trucks that are able to transport goods over long distances. Leading companies such as Volvo, Daimler, and Nikola are developing electric trucks capable of carrying heavy loads.



Rapid charging infrastructure -



The development of rapid charging infrastructure is essential for the adoption of electric trucks. To facilitate the use of long-distance electric trucks, major companies and governments have invested in the construction of charging stations along major transport routes.



Autonomous features -



Electric trucks have started integrating autonomous driving features to enhance both efficiency and safety. These features include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technology capable of helping drivers navigate highways and traffic.



Fleet electrification -



Many companies with large fleets of trucks have been switching to electric vehicles to reduce operating costs and carbon emissions. For example, Amazon, UPS, and FedEx have expressed intentions to integrate electric trucks into their delivery fleets.



Inquire Before Buying :



Leading Market Players :



Scania



Daimler AG



Dongfeng Motor Company



Tata Motors



Paccar Inc.



AB Volvo



Workhorse



Man SE



Geely Automobiles Holdings Limited



BYD Company Ltd.



Read More Reports :



Rolling Stock Power Conversion System Market





Automotive HVAC System Market





GCC Automotive Wiring Harness Market





U.S. & Europe Automatic Toll Payment Machine Market





India Automated Guided Vehicle Market





Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market





About us :



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.