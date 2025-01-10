NAVEE Launches ST3 Pro And GT3 Pro At CES 2025, Receives UL And TÜV Rheinland Certifications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

During CES, UL awarded the ST3 Pro-U and GT3 Pro-U with the "Micromobility Performance Range/Energy Consumption/Acceleration" verification. This recognition validates NAVEE's engineering excellence, with both scooters exceeding rigorous standards for range, efficiency, and acceleration. Bryan Bai, NAVEE's Vice President and Head of North American Sales, and Sherry He, vice president and general manager of Consumer, Medical and Information Technologies at UL Solutions, presided over the award ceremony.

TÜV Rheinland Certification: Range at Max. Speed

Simultaneously, TÜV Rheinland granted the ST3 Pro its "Range at Max. Speed" certification, verifying that the scooter delivers on its promised maximum speed range capabilities. Jay Yang, Vice President of Greater China Electrical at TÜV Rheinland, presented the certification to NAVEE, underscoring the scooter's exceptional performance standards.

"These launches at CES 2025 represent a significant milestone in our mission to advance smart mobility technology for consumers worldwide," said Lu Jian, Brand Representative of NAVEE. "The UL verification and TÜV Rheinland certification demonstrate our unwavering commitment to excellence and validate the real-world performance our customers can expect."

ST3 Pro and GT3 Pro: Redefining Smart Mobility

The ST3 Pro and GT3 Pro represent the next evolution in urban transportation. Engineered for the demands of modern city commuting, these premium electric scooters combine exceptional range and acceleration with sophisticated smart features. The prestigious UL verification and TÜV Rheinland certification affirm NAVEE's position as an industry pioneer in electric mobility innovation.

About NAVEE

Founded in 2021, NAVEE has quickly emerged as a leader in the global electric mobility market. With a presence in over 30 countries and more than 200,000 users, NAVEE is revolutionizing urban commuting with stylish, reliable electric scooters. The company continues to invest heavily in research and development, ensuring it remains at the forefront of innovation in the electric mobility sector.

