Ski Mountaineering World Cup Kicks Off At Shahdag
1/10/2025 2:05:46 AM
Laman Ismayilova
The Ski Mountaineering World Cup has kicks off at Shahdag,
bringing together teams from 26 countries,
Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani competitors Nazrin Garibova and Seyid Sadreddinov
will represent their nation in the sprint, vertical climb, and
individual competitions.
This World Cup is significant as it acts as a qualifier for the
upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics, where ski mountaineering will make
its official debut.
The Ski Mountaineering World Cup will run until January 13.
The competition is co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and
Sports, the International Ski Mountaineering Federation, the
Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, and the Shahdag Tourism
Center.
