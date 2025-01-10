Pakistan's Prime Minister To Visit Azerbaijan In February
Date
1/10/2025 2:05:46 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit
Azerbaijan in February, Azernews reports, citing
Pakistani media.
According to reports, the visit is part of Pakistan's "Vision
Central Asia" policy, aimed at strengthening ties with Central
Asian states and enhancing cooperation with key countries in the
Caucasus region.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Deputy Prime
Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, key
federal ministers, and a business delegation, will visit Azerbaijan
and Uzbekistan in the third week of February. This will mark
Shehbaz Sharif's third trip to Baku within a span of seven
months.
Sources indicate that the visit will be bilateral and made at
the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who visited
Pakistan last year. Several agreements focusing on economic
cooperation between the two nations are expected to be signed
during the visit.
Additionally, the prime minister will make a two-day trip to
Uzbekistan, where discussions will include offering Uzbekistan
access to Karachi port for transit trade, along with the signing of
key trade agreements.
MENAFN10012025000195011045ID1109075482
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.