Pakistan's Prime Minister To Visit Azerbaijan In February

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Pakistan's Prime Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan in February, Azernews reports, citing Pakistani media.

According to reports, the visit is part of Pakistan's "Vision Central Asia" policy, aimed at strengthening ties with Central Asian states and enhancing cooperation with key countries in the Caucasus region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, key federal ministers, and a business delegation, will visit Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the third week of February. This will mark Shehbaz Sharif's third trip to Baku within a span of seven months.

Sources indicate that the visit will be bilateral and made at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who visited Pakistan last year. Several agreements focusing on economic cooperation between the two nations are expected to be signed during the visit.

Additionally, the prime minister will make a two-day trip to Uzbekistan, where discussions will include offering Uzbekistan access to Karachi port for transit trade, along with the signing of key trade agreements.