Apex Mobile Power Announces Mountain Pro MT-X Pro Emergency Energy Storage Battery System

- Gregory WeberSUAWANEE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Apex Mobile Power (AMP) is a U.S.-based leader in custom Lithium-Ion battery solutions, headquartered in Suwanee, GA. Poised to support the growing battery in GA and specializing in high-performance OEM battery packs and chargers, AMP offers end-to-end support for design and production, backed by a dedicated team of engineers and sales professionals based in the United States. With deep expertise across a wide range of Lithium-Ion chemistries, configurations, and safety standards, AMP excels in providing tailored energy solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in China, and Vietnam are equipped with cutting-edge intelligent manufacturing systems, capable of scaling from small to large-volume production.At AMP, we prioritize innovation and quality. Our robust R&D capabilities, stringent quality control processes, and strategic partnerships with top-tier battery cell suppliers ensure that we deliver reliable, high-quality products to our customers. We are committed to excellence in every phase-from initial design through to customer service, striving to exceed expectations and drive success for our OEM partners.AMP offers a comprehensive range of products, including:.Customized Lithium Battery Packs: Tailored solutions designed to meet specific client requirements..Smart Chargers: Advanced charging systems that ensure optimal performance and longevity of battery packs..Energy Storage Systems : Efficient and reliable systems for various applications, from industrial to residential use.Visit us at the Consumer Electronics Show CES2025 in Las Vegas, booth number 40817 from Jan 7 through 10th 2025.For more information about AMP LLC and its offerings, please visit or contact ... or 1-855-AMP-ENRG .

