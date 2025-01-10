BEAUBIE Releases Nostalgic Song '216' Celebrating Cleveland Roots.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BEAUBIE Releases Nostalgic Anthem“216” Celebrating Cleveland Roots.23-year-old Atlanta singer/songwriter Christian John Thomas, known by his stage name BEAUBIE, is set to release his latest single,“216,” on January 10, 2025. The track pays homage to his upbringing in Cleveland, Ohio, and the city's 216 area code.“216” reflects BEAUBIE's longing to revisit his teen years, blending personal nostalgia with a universal message of home.BEAUBIE began his singing career at age 10 with Cleveland's, renowned Singing Angels children's choir, which parlayed into a stint as a professional opera singer, making his debut with the Cleveland Opera Theatre at 14 and performing solo at Carnegie Hall by age 15. BEAUBIE performed several SOLD-OUT concerts at 54 Below in NYC, as well as leading roles in numerous theatrical productions. His exceptional vocal range and stage presence garnered early acclaim. Transitioning from classical opera to punk rock, BEAUBIE has crafted a unique sound that resonates across genres.In 2024, BEAUBIE's debut single,“Coming For Me,” achieved Top 40 status, signaling his successful entry into the mainstream music scene. He further showcased his versatility with the release of“Highway Debris,” a track that blends operatic training with rock elements, telling a story of facing adversity and finding strength.Throughout 2024, BEAUBIE performed at some of the most prestigious venues, including the iconic Whisky a Go-Go in West Hollywood, Nashville stages, and The Masquerade in Atlanta. These performances highlighted his dynamic stage presence and ability to captivate diverse audiences. 2025 will bring BEAUBIE's first concert as a headliner as he takes the stage at Atlanta's Culture Shock on March 21st with opening acts HAMBEAR, SQUEAMISH, and ELECTRIC GEMINI.Currently residing in Atlanta, Georgia, BEAUBIE continues to expand his artistic endeavors. In February 2025, he will star in his own national television series,“The Review,” on TEN (The Enrichment Network) on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV. The show aims to provide interviews with celebrity guests and provide insightful commentary on contemporary music & culture, further establishing BEAUBIE as a multifaceted artist and commentator.“216” is now available on all major digital music platforms. Listeners can find more information about BEAUBIE's music, tickets for upcoming shows, and merchandise at his official website:About BEAUBIEChristian John Thomas, professionally known as BEAUBIE, is an American singer-songwriter whose music seamlessly blends his operatic roots with punk rock influences. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, BEAUBIE's diverse musical background and innovative approach have garnered him critical acclaim and a growing fan base. His work reflects a commitment to artistic evolution and a deep connection to his origins.For media inquiries, please contact:John ThomasPhone: 440-334-9287Email: ...For more information and updates, visit BEAUBIE's official website###

"216" BEAUBIE's new song about growing up in Cleveland, Ohio.

