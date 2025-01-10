Lager Market Set To Double By 2030, Driven By Global Demand CARLSBERG A/S, DIAGEO PLC And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Lager size is expected to reach $392.0 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2030.Growing popularity and demand for low ABV content beverages particularly among conscious population, growing launch of flavored lagers, increasing spending power of the millennial population are likely to increase the lager market demand during the forecast period.Request Sample Report:Lager beer is a type of beer that is brewed with a slow fermentation process and then chilled. Conditioning the lager at low temperatures slows the yeast's activity and aids in the product's maturation. Herbs and fruits are frequently added to the drink to give it a distinct flavor and scent. Depending on the style and recipe of the formulation, the alcohol percentage in lager can range from less than 3% to 40% by volume (ABV). Beer has been shown to help prevent disorders of the heart and circulatory system, such as atherosclerosis, angina, stroke, and heart attack, when consumed in moderation.The lager market is expected to increase faster as people becoming more aware of health benefits of lager. Lager is high in vitamins, proteins, and natural antioxidants while being low in calories, carbs, and fat. These nutritional characteristics aid in the prevention of cardiovascular illnesses and the recuperation of muscles. They also aid in lowering cholesterol and raising HDL levels in the body. Growing millennial population has been majorly attributed for the growth of the lager market during the forecast period. Young consumers are considered to be high buyer potential group which has been continuously influencing the newly arrived alcoholic beverages. Dynamic changes in the consumer preferences and high inclination toward the flavored & low alcohol content and low calories content beverages are further boosting the demand for lager.Access this Report:By region-wise, Asia-Pacific has been gaining significant traction in the lager market and is expected to sustain its traction during the forecast period. Many Asian countries are also showing similar developments as rising income levels, and expansion of modern retail & single brand stores across this region are driving the reach of lager, and are anticipated to position strong development in developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including India and China. In order to meet rising customer demand, several companies are releasing new products in developing countries including India and China. Thus, above mentioned factor boost the growth of the Asia pacific lager market during the forecast period.The players operating in the lager industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Founders Hill Brewing Co., LLC, Carlsberg A/S, Diageo Plc, Lakefront Brewery Inc, Anchor Brewing Co., LLC, Squatters Pubs and Craft Beers, Sierra Neveda Brewing Company, The Boston Beer Company and United Breweries Limited.Enquire about this report:Trending Reports:Global Stevia MarketGlobal Non-Alcoholic Drinks MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

