Dreaming Big - IKEA U.S. Collaborates With National Sleep Foundation To Reveal New Findings About Why Americans Crave Better Sleep

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Together with IKEA, NSF surveyed a representative sample of more than 2,000 U.S. adults1 to uncover more about Americans' sleep habits, barriers to good sleep, and how sleep affects physical health, mental health, relationships and creativity. The study revealed not only how important sleep is to people, but also that adults in the U.S. are generally getting less sleep than NSF recommends (7-9 hours a night) and that there are many barriers preventing people from getting enough quality sleep.



"At IKEA, we believe sleep should be a pleasure, not a source of pressure," said Tania Moreira, Bedroom Business Manager, IKEA U.S. "With 80 years of experience in sleep solutions, we love helping our customers create the bedroom of their dreams. This collaboration with the National Sleep Foundation is helping us shine a light on sleep challenges so that we can better educate and take care of the many."

Below are a few highlights from Sleep Matters: An Illuminating Report on Sleep:



There are many things preventing people from getting enough quality sleep. 67% of people reported not having a consistent, relaxing bedtime routine - often due to stress, responsibilities and lack of organization and time. As many as 4 in 10 people say their worries or a racing mind keeps them from getting the sleep they need. People in younger generations (Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X) are more likely to be kept awake by stress and racing minds than older generations.

Americans' attitudes toward sleep are clear: they know that better sleep means better living, and they're willing to try a lot to improve their sleep. 86% of people are willing to miss out on activities they enjoy, like time with friends and family, dinners and concerts to get a good night's sleep, and are even spending over 30 minutes a day thinking about sleep – that's almost 8 full days a year. The good news is, there are solutions and options to help people sleep better. Cool temperatures, mattress comfort and dark rooms were rated most important for getting a good night's sleep (23%, 20% and 18%, respectively).

"At the same time the National Sleep Foundation recognizes its 35th year as the global voice of sleep health for the public, we're joining with IKEA to share new insights on people's sleep experiences. Findings from this research amplify reasons why people are concerned about their sleep, plus reveal unique opportunities to help anyone and everyone be their Best Slept Self®," said John Lopos, CEO, National Sleep Foundation.



By understanding the sleep challenges faced by Americans, IKEA aims to raise awareness and provide practical solutions for better sleep. These solutions include well-designed, functional, durable and high quality, sustainable sleep products at prices everyone can afford. Helping customers achieve a better night's sleep aligns with the company's goal to reach millions of additional people and help them improve their everyday life.

About IKEA

At IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 375 IKEA stores in 30 countries – including 51 retail locations in the U.S.



About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep. For more information about NSF, visit .│SleepHealthJournal

1NSF surveyed a random, representative sample of 2,069 adults aged 18+. Interviews were conducted online and by telephone, and it was administered in English and Spanish.

SOURCE IKEA U.S.