Gaza Man's Lifelong Mission: Caring For Animals Amid Conflict: Watch PNN Video

In the heart of Gaza's Nuseirat neighborhood, 26-year-old Fadel Ismail Ahmed Nabhan has devoted his life to caring for animals in a region where both human and animal lives are constantly under threat. Despite the ongoing conflict and destruction that have devastated much of the area, Fadel's commitment to the welfare of animals has only grown stronger.

For the past 18 years, Fadel has been dedicated to looking after a wide range of animals, including cats, dogs, and even falcons. A in agricultural engineering, Fadel initially worked with vegetables before fully dedicating his time and resources to caring for animals. His passion for animal welfare began in childhood and has become an integral part of his life.

While the war in Gaza has forced many residents to flee, Fadel chose to stay in Nuseirat, where he continued to feed and care for animals even in the most challenging circumstances. During a particularly intense bombardment, he ventured to Nasser Hospital, where he fed around 400 cats that had been left without care due to the ongoing conflict.

The challenges Fadel faces are immense. With border crossings closed and the price of animal food skyrocketing, he has been forced to purchase food from his own limited funds. Despite these hardships, Fadel remains committed to providing the necessary care for these animals, stating, "I don't just feed these animals to save them; I do it because I love them and want to promote a culture of kindness towards animals in this world."

Fadel's dedication extends beyond just cats and dogs. He also cares for donkeys and horses, animals that have similarly suffered from the effects of the war. With the limited support he receives, Fadel uses barley to feed these creatures, who now endure the same hardships as the people around them.

The Importance of His Role in the Community:

Fadel is seen as a remarkable figure in his community, where many view him as a symbol of compassion and dedication to caring for creatures that cannot defend themselves. In a society facing numerous daily challenges, Fadel's efforts to care for animals serve as a beacon of hope and a testament to the essence of humanity. One resident of Nuseirat remarked, "Fadel is not just a caretaker of animals; he is an inspiration to all of us. He reminds us that even in the darkest times, there are those who remain faithful to their principles and to caring for those who are weaker than us."

The Impact of His Efforts on Local Awareness:

Despite the challenges he faces, Fadel contributes significantly to promoting the culture of animal welfare in Gaza. Some animal rights activists emphasize that Fadel's efforts are invaluable, as they highlight the importance of caring for animals even in conflict zones. A worker from a local animal rights organization said, "What Fadel is doing is heroic. He shows the world that life in Gaza is not just a struggle for survival, but there are also human stories that reflect the values of compassion and respect for life."

Future Aspirations:

Despite all the hardships, Fadel still dreams of establishing a large animal shelter in Gaza. "I dream of having a shelter that provides care and protection for all the animals that have no one to look after them. I want to achieve my dream despite the war that has shattered many of our hopes," says Fadel.

However, he understands that achieving this dream requires more than just his personal dedication.“I need support from both the international and local communities to achieve this goal. The war has destroyed many of our dreams, but I still believe that peace will return one day, and then we will be able to build a better future not only for humans but for animals as well.”

In the end, Fadel Ismail Ahmed Nabhan represents a shining example of hope and perseverance in the face of harsh conditions. In Gaza, where conflict has left a deep impact on all aspects of life, Fadel remains a symbol of dedication to those who cannot defend themselves. His efforts challenge adversity and remind us that humanity can thrive even in the most difficult of times.

Despite the bleak circumstances, Fadel remains hopeful that peace will one day return, allowing him to achieve his goal of creating a sanctuary for the animals he loves and to restore a sense of normalcy not only for humans but for all living beings in the region.

This story was produced as part of the Qarib program, implemented by the French Agency for Media Development (CFI), in partnership with and funded by the French Development Agency (AFD).