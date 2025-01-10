Foreign Secretary Misri Meets Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi In Dubai

It was the first publicly acknowledged engagement between the foreign secretary and a senior minister of the Taliban set up and it saw the Afghan side underlining its“sensitivities” to India's security concerns.

“Today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a meeting with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Dubai,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

In response to the request from the Afghan side, India will provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees, it said.

It was also agreed to promote the use of the Chabahar Port for supporting trade and commercial activities, including for the purpose of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, the MEA said.

The Misri-Muttaqi talks came two days after India“unequivocally” condemned Pakistani air strikes in Afghanistan that killed dozens of civilians.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban set-up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul. New Delhi has also been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

It is learnt that New Delhi remains concerned over the presence in Afghanistan of terror elements belonging to Pakistan-based terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The MEA said the two sides discussed various issues pertaining to bilateral relations as well as regional developments.

“The foreign secretary underlined India's historic friendship with the Afghan people and the strong people-to-people contacts between the two countries. In this context, he conveyed India's readiness to respond to the urgent developmental needs of the Afghan people,” it said.

“In view of the current need for development activities, it was decided that India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future, in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance programme,” it added.

India has been extending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the last few years.

India has so far sent several shipments including 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 300 tonnes of medicines, 27 tons of earthquake relief aid, 40,000 litres of pesticides, 100 million polio doses, 1.5 million doses of COVID vaccine, 11,000 units of hygiene kits for the drug de-addiction programme and 1.2 tons of stationery kits.

The two sides also evaluated the ongoing Indian humanitarian assistance programmes, the MEA said.

“The Afghan minister appreciated and thanked the Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan,” it said.

The two sides also discussed strengthening sports (cricket) cooperation, which is highly valued by the young generation of Afghanistan, it said.

The MEA said the two sides agreed to remain in touch and continue regular contact at various levels.

