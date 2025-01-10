Installed Base Of Genai Smartphones To Exceed 1 Billion Globally By 2028

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Generative AI (GenAI) will account for over 54 per cent of total shipments by 2028, with an installed base exceeding 1 billion, according to a report on Friday.

A wide range of GenAI use cases will be available on both flagship and mid-range smartphones, facilitated by operating system (OS) upgrades and new model launches, said the report by Counterpoint Research.

“Moreover, 5G penetration and growing on-device AI computing power will solidify the democratization of GenAI across a wider range of smartphones, from flagship models to lower-end devices,” the report mentioned.

The report stated that the emergence of GenAI in smartphones is not a fleeting trend. GenAI smartphone shipments are projected to experience significant growth, with a notable acceleration expected from 2025 onwards.

“This democratization of AI will be driven by an intimate ecosystem of collaboration and technological advancements, along with the countless resources invested by hardware brands and AI platforms, promising to put sophisticated AI capabilities into the hands of billions,” it mentioned.

One of the key drivers of this democratisation is the increasing affordability of GenAI capabilities.

Smartphones are the perfect carrier for experiencing AI functionalities. Mid-range models are now getting GenAI through software updates and hybrid deployments.

“We can expect more mid-range and even budget devices to offer GenAI-powered experiences in the future. This means users don't necessarily need to purchase a flagship device to enjoy the features and conveniences of AI,” the report noted.

Currently, a wide range of GenAI use cases are emerging on both flagship and mid-range smartphones. This expanding accessibility ensures that a large portion of the market can experience the benefits of AI-powered innovations.

“Key players in the ecosystem, including Android brands, SoC vendors, LLM developers and the expanding AI software ecosystem, are working together to accelerate the integration of GenAI into smartphones,” the findings showed.