MFA Ukraine Says Polish Official's Comments On Membership In EU, NATO“Manipulative”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the comments by the head of the Institute of National Remembrance of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, regarding Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO, referring to them as manipulative.

This is stated in the commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"We reject these biased and manipulative claims. Such statements indicate that the Polish politician prioritizes short-term considerations over the strategic security interests of his own country, the good-neighbourly relations between Ukraine and Poland, and the shared values of freedom, democracy, and justice," the ministry said.

Diplomats recalled that a“constructive dialogue” of authorized bodies on issues of the historical past is ongoing between the Ukrainian and Polish sides, aimed at a dignified commemoration of the memory of Ukrainians in Poland and Poles in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Polish politicians not to exploit“the topic of difficult pages of historical past” in their domestic political battles.

The ministry drew attention to the fact that Nawrocki's comments“were met with applause in the Kremlin,” and also recalled that Moscow is investing enormous resources in attempts to destroy Ukrainian-Polish friendship and mutual understanding.

“Regardless of the statements made by this Polish politician, the reality is that Ukraine is already de facto, and will become de jure, part of the Euro-Atlantic family of nations and of the common European security architecture,” the ministry emphasized.

According to Radio Poland, Karol Nawrocki stated on Polsat News that he currently "does not see Ukraine" in either the EU or NATO until "civilizational issues" important to Poles are resolved, referring to Kyiv's position on the exhumation in Volyn region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, late November, Karol Nawrocki said specialists from the Polish Institute of National Remembrance were ready to travel to Ukraine within 24 hours to carry out search and exhumation work for the Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy.