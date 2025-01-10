A New System Of Cultivation In Palestinian Schools
1/10/2025 4:22:45 AM
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Bethlehem/PNN/
This project, implemented by Land Research Center and We Effect Swedish organization, is titled "Strengthened capacities for effective land management and agricultural practices" is implemented in Battir town schools, and encourages modern ways of cultivation through hydroponics, compost, gray water reuse and solar energy.
Palestine News Network is an executive producer of the film in this project.
