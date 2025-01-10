Pro-Armenian Caught Up With Karma As He Loses Home In Palisades Fire
Date
1/10/2025 3:10:08 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
It is impossible to avoid God's punishment wherever you run or
hide. Recent news on the burnt house of Luis Moreno Ocampo, a
staunch pro-Armenian "human rights activist" in the Palisades fire
once again showed that karma catches you unexpectedly.
Ocampo is known for his anti-Azerbaijani statements that violate
international law. His biased and misleading speeches in Yerevan
and at a number of events, while pleasing Armenians, were a
betrayal of international law.
Ocampo was once the Prosecutor General of the International
Criminal Court (ICC) and it is no secret that he has been accused
of corruption.
The Palisades Fire, a roaring blaze that has burned nearly
20,000 acres since it broke out Tuesday morning in the affluent
Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, is currently the
largest wildfire in the region. It grew out of a brush fire that
exploded as powerful winds ripped through the area.
