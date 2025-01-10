(MENAFN- AzerNews) It is impossible to avoid God's punishment wherever you run or hide. Recent news on the burnt house of Luis Moreno Ocampo, a staunch pro-Armenian "human rights activist" in the Palisades fire once again showed that karma catches you unexpectedly.

Ocampo is known for his anti-Azerbaijani statements that violate international law. His biased and misleading speeches in Yerevan and at a number of events, while pleasing Armenians, were a betrayal of international law.

Ocampo was once the Prosecutor General of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and it is no secret that he has been accused of corruption.

The Palisades Fire, a roaring blaze that has burned nearly 20,000 acres since it broke out Tuesday morning in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, is currently the largest wildfire in the region. It grew out of a brush fire that exploded as powerful winds ripped through the area.