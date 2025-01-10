Here’S Why The Tharunam Unit Changed Its Plan To Shoot In Kashmir!

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) Director Arvindh Srinivasan, whose upcoming romantic thriller 'Tharunam' is to release on January 14 for the festival of Pongal, has now disclosed that the team's initial plans to shoot some portions of the in Kashmir had to be dropped because of a concern Smruthi Venkat had.

The film, a romantic thriller, features actors Kishen Das and Smruthi Venkat in the lead with Raj Ayappa playing a pivotal role.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Aravindh said,“The entire film including two fight sequences was shot in 37 days. We had originally planned to shoot in Kashmir but Smruthi Venkat has a sinus problem. In fact, on the second day of shooting, she had blood coming out of her nose and that startled all of us. She had to rush to a private hospital for treatment. However, she took it very sportingly and resumed shooting the very next day.”

Arvind says that the plan to shoot in Kashmir had almost been firmed up when he decided to change the plan.

“I am that kind of a director who believes in keeping his artistes comfortable. We went on a recce to Kashmir and had zeroed in on locations with even Smruthi mentally being prepared to travel to Kashmir for the shoot. However, when when her nose bled profusely, despite her best efforts to check the bleeding, we decided against shooting in Kashmir.”

Ask Smruthi about the health issue and she says, "I've had this problem from childhood. It is a hereditary problem. My dad also has sinus. It was on the second day of shooting that the bleeding incident happened. I struggled for almost a couple of hours to prevent my nose from bleeding. It is not a serious problem but it happens when I overstrain myself. In fact, I had prepared myself to go to Kashmir to shoot when the team chose not to proceed with that plan.”

Giving out more details about his film in which Kishen Das plays an officer with the CRPF's Cobra unit, Arvind says,“It is a thriller film with a love story packaged inside it. The film is a complete entertainer with no social message. However, it will feature a relevant social issue.

“This genre is not new. but the way I have attempted to narrate this story in this genre will be totally new. Imagine you are setting off from home with an intention to resolve a problem. Enroute, if you happen to have an accident and it becomes a problem, which will you focus on? You will have to handle both problems. That is how this story will proceed.”