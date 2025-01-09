Over 100 Young Leaders To Attend GCC Youth Summit 2025 In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarDebate Center, of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, is set to host the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Youth Summit 2025 at Bin Jelmood House in Msheireb Downtown, Doha, from tomorrow, bringing together over 100 young leaders from across the GCC.

The summit is being organised in collaboration with the of Sports and Youth of Qatar, which serves as the strategic partner, and Msheireb Museums, the logistical partner, and aims to serve as a dynamic for dialogue and innovation, empowering the next generation to address key challenges and opportunities in the region.

Held under the theme "Dialogue and Visions," the summit will explore six key topics critical to the Gulfs progress including Technological Evolution, Health Futures, Sustainable Living, Cultural Horizons, Global Politics, and Economic Development. Guided by the themes, the participants will delve into challenges and opportunities unique to the GCC, collaborating on innovative solutions that align with the Gulf region's unique cultural identity and aspirations.

Commenting on the significance of the Summit, Abdulrahman Al Subaie, Program Director at QatarDebate Center, said, "This summit embodies QatarDebates commitment towads empowering Gulf youth to become architects of a brighter future. By creating a space for meaningful dialogue, we aim to nurture visionary leaders who will shape the trajectory of our region and inspire bold ideas, strengthen cultural bonds, and build a united vision for the Gulf."

He further added, "We are grateful for the support of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and Msheireb Museums, which have been instrumental in making this event a reality. Their efforts reflect their firm commitment to fostering a generation that is aware, ambitious, and capable of leading the future with confidence and creativity."

Before the summit kicks off, a policy writing workshop will be held at QatarDebate Center, bringing together an elite group of writers.

The workshop will feature practical training and in-depth discussions, in preparation for the issuance of the Gulf Youth Summit 2025 report. Today will also witness an introductory visit to the Heenat Salma Farm, within the framework of enhancing communication and exchanging expertise among participating youth.

As a continuation of the highly successful Oasis of Dialogue Forum first held in Oman in 2024, this year's summit will feature engaging sessions, including fireside chats with regional thought leaders, expert panels on global and regional issues, and interactive workshops.

On the first day of the summit, experts will explore how modern technologies, and innovation can shape the region's future while preserving and enhancing its cultural identity during a session titled, "The Khaleej in 2031: A Conversation with Experts on Our Digital and Cultural Future."

The second day will bring together a group of urban development experts during a session titled, "The Future of Human-Centric Urbanism: A Conversation on Innovative and Sustainable Design in the Gulf," to discuss strategies for developing cities that meet the needs of future generations while safeguarding the social fabric, cultural identity, and relationship with the environment.

The summit will conclude with a closing session titled, "Our Cultural Identity in the Digital Age: New Horizons Await," which will focus on Gulf initiatives in producing visual and written cultural content, emphasising how to balance technological advancement with the preservation of authentic Gulf identity.

A diverse group of participants will join the summit, including representatives from various academic institutions, government entities, technology innovation hubs, private organisations, and leading cultural organisations across the GCC. This diversity of participants ensures that the discussions and outcomes of the summit reflect a broad spectrum of perspectives and expertise.

The summit seeks to deliver meaningful outcomes, including practical recommendations for decision-makers, the creation of policy papers on key thematic areas, and the formation of a vibrant network of future Gulf leaders. (QNA)

