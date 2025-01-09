Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Celebrates 18 Years Of Empowering Positive Change

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Connie BrannanBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP is proud to celebrate its 18th anniversary of helping individuals achieve personal and professional success through the power of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and hypnotherapy. Since its founding in January 2007, Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has been a trusted resource for people seeking transformative change in the Greater Seattle area and beyond.Founded by Connie Brannan, a Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist and Licensed Trainer of NLP®, Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has consistently earned recognition for its innovative approach to personal development. Over the past 18 years, the practice has helped thousands of clients quit smoking, lose weight, overcome fears, reduce stress, improve confidence, and enhance performance in areas such as sports, relationships, and business.“Our mission has always been to empower individuals to achieve their goals and live their best lives,” said Brannan.“This milestone is a testament to the power of these techniques and the trust our clients have placed in us. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to help people unlock their potential.”In addition to one-on-one client work, Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP also operates a licensed private career school , training future practitioners in hypnotherapy and NLP. This dual commitment to client success and professional education has positioned Mindworks Hypnosis as a leader in the field.Brannan attributes the company's longevity and success to its commitment to personalized care.“Every person is unique, and so is their path to success. By crafting tailored solutions for our clients, we ensure they get results quickly and effectively.”As Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP celebrates its 18th anniversary, the company remains focused on its core mission: helping individuals embrace lasting change. "The future is bright," said Brannan. "We're excited to continue bringing the tools of hypnosis and NLP to more people, transforming lives one session at a time."For more information about Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, visit .

