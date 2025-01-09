US House Of Representatives Passes Bill To Sanction ICC Officials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to sanction the International Criminal Court (ICC) officials for issuing arrest warrants in November against Israeli prime and former defense minister for war crimes in Gaza.

The bill, called the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, calls for sanctions on any officials with the court, or entities supporting the court, over attempts "to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute" a US or citizen of an allied country that is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, the treaty establishing the court and the countries over which it holds jurisdiction.

The bill was passed by 243 votes in favor to 140. Forty-five Democrats joined 198 Republicans in backing the bill. No Republican voted against it.

The Senate's newly appointed Republican majority leader, John Thune, has promised swift consideration of the act in his chamber so Trump can sign it into law shortly after taking office.

In November, the ICC published arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for their war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

More than 46,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza since the war began in October 2023. A special committee with the United Nations concluded in November that Israel's actions in Gaza amounted to genocide, including using starvation as a weapon of war. (end)

