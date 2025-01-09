Danaher Announces Investment Partnership In Innovaccer Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Partnership seeks to improve patient outcomes and experience through digital and diagnostic solutions. aligns with Danaher's mission to accelerate the transition to precision with AI-enabled diagnostics.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Diagnostics LLC and Danaher Ventures LLC, two subsidiaries of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR ) ("Danaher"), a global science and innovator, announced today that they have formed an investment partnership with Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) company.

Innovaccer has built a suite of software solutions designed to create a unified patient record to identify gaps in care and patients at risk, as well as appropriate interventions to improve patient outcomes. As part of the investment partnership, Danaher, along with Innovaccer and its network of healthcare systems, seeks to accelerate the adoption of precision diagnostics both by clinicians and population health teams, facilitating value-based care.

"Patients are at the center of everything we do at Danaher. We believe our investment partnership with Innovaccer will empower patients and speed the transition to more personalized, value-based medicine by providing healthcare providers with the data and analytics needed to drive meaningful clinical insights, more quickly, and at the point of need," said Julie Sawyer Montgomery, Executive Vice President, Danaher Corporation.

"Danaher is committed to ethically using AI to develop and deliver better diagnostics to help doctors treat their patients with the right medicine in the right dose at the right time," said Murali Venkatesan, Head of Danaher Ventures, Americas & Europe and Vice President of Science, Technology and Innovation, Danaher Corporation. "We're excited to connect our innovation ecosystem with Innovaccer's to enable this healthcare transformation."

"At Innovaccer, we are on a mission to improve health outcomes through our data platform and AI capabilities," said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. "We believe that partnering with Danaher will accelerate our efforts to advance diagnostic and clinical AI solutions."

