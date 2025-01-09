Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Driving Patient-Centered Excellence Through Value-Based Care Initiatives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lucio N. Gordan, MD , FCS president and managing physician, said, "Dr. Hussein possesses the breadth of clinical skill and leadership capabilities that will foster innovation and collaboration among our teams and external partners and payors to further elevate the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective and patient centered care."

FCS continues to lead value-based oncology care efforts on a national, state-wide and local scale. FCS was named a top performing participant in the Oncology Care Model

(OCM) sponsored by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation. Additionally, FCS has established value-based outcomes and episode-based payment initiatives partnering with commercial payers, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and Managed Service Organizations (MSOs) in markets across Florida. Learn more: FCS Value-Based Care Case Studies

Most recently, FCS has established a value-based care program, the Holistic Model of Care, which is inclusive of all FCS patients regardless of their health care coverage. Through this program, patients benefit from a comprehensive care and support team comprised of physicians, nurse navigators, behavioral health, nutrition and additional support specialists and services to ensure the highest quality of care.

"This newly-created role reinforces our patient-centric focus and our fundamental commitment to ensure the effectiveness of value-based care well into the future," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker . "Building upon our impressive track record, we will continue to make best use of our clinical expertise, technology platforms and proprietary data and analytics to improve and uncover enhance quality and reduce the cost of care."



An active cancer researcher and advocate for the vital importance of clinical trials, Dr. Hussein has served as principal investigator on numerous clinical trials with a focus on lung cancer. His work has been published and presented in prestigious industry publications and symposiums. Dr. Hussein serves as President of the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) board of directors. Additionally, he is member of the board of directors and immediate past chair of the FCS Foundation.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC:

(FLCancer )

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

