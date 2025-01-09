170 Million New Jobs Expected By 2030, But Skills Gap Remains A Concern: WEF

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Economic Forum (WEF) has reported in its latest evaluation that, due to technological advancements and geopolitical tensions shaping the future of jobs, approximately 170 million new job opportunities will be created by 2030.

In the report released on Tuesday, January 9, the WEF explained that technological developments, geopolitical tensions, economic shifts, and other global changes are driving forces shaping industries and jobs worldwide. This report assessed job opportunities for 2025 and estimated that 170 million new jobs will be created globally by 2030. However, it also warned that 92 million existing jobs may be at risk due to these changes.

The WEF emphasized that, taking into account both new job creation and jobs that may be lost to technology, there will be a net increase of 78 million jobs globally by 2030. These new jobs will be driven by advancements in fields such as artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, and other human-centered skills. The report predicts that the job market will change rapidly as these skills become essential.

The report also raised concerns about what it termed a“skills gap.” This gap refers to the mismatch between technology advancements and the workforce's ability to adapt. The WEF pointed out that over 120 million workers may face the risk of unemployment in the medium term due to this skills gap.

Additionally, the WEF surveyed approximately 1,000 companies worldwide and found that 85% of employers plan to prioritize workforce upskilling. 70% of employers expect to hire workers with new skills, while 40% are preparing to reduce their staff. As the demand for tech-related skills such as artificial intelligence, big data, and cybersecurity grows, human-centered skills like analytical thinking, adaptability, resilience, agility, and leadership are also expected to be in high demand.

This report underscores the importance of preparing workers for the rapidly changing job market. Upskilling and reskilling are crucial in ensuring that workers are equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in emerging industries. As technological progress continues to redefine the job landscape, both employers and employees must focus on continuous learning and adaptability to ensure long-term employment success.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram