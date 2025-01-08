(MENAFN- Robotics & News) GreyOrange launches gStore in PetSmart stores across the US

January 8, 2025 by Mark Allinson

GreyOrange , a provider of AI-driven robotics and automation for warehouses, has implemented its gStore across PetSmart stores nationwide.

The strategic rollout of this retail SaaS store execution platform enhances PetSmart's location management, inventory management, digital fulfillment and store operations for improved efficiency across its nearly 1,700 stores.

Greg Fancher, executive vice president of IT and chief information technology officer at PetSmart, says:“The deployment of GreyOrange's gStore platform has provided a significant contribution in PetSmart's journey towards operational excellence.

“gStore benefits our associates and customers alike. For example, 3D location management, SKU assignment and process flow optimization enables our store associates to locate inventory faster for our customers, resulting in improved customer service experiences. gStore's capabilities help PetSmart fulfill our vision of providing a world-class omnichannel experience.”

PetSmart, a leading pet retailer, selected GreyOrange's gStore platform to solve key operational challenges. The intuitive solution empowers the PetSmart team to track inventory, and it includes capabilities for flexible location assignments and backroom organization.

The platform optimizes PetSmart's digital fulfillment by utilizing dynamic pick paths and real-time inventory for customizable routes, ensuring efficient management of all product locations.

Location management and inventory management are key areas of demonstrated improvement, including streamlined digital fulfillment operations and inventory handling, as well as seamless integration with order management systems. The gStore platform has also reduced the time needed to execute online orders from PetSmart stores.

Troy Siwek, gStore general manager at GreyOrange, says:“We're providing PetSmart with greater inventory visibility, in addition to improved task management, reporting and analytics, exemplifying our commitment to offering innovative solutions to our customers.

“This deployment highlights GreyOrange's dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology that drives tangible business results for our greatly valued customers.”