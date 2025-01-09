2024 Sees Growth In Curated Communities Driving Support For Scaling Founders

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 2024 has been a remarkable year for scaling founders in the UAE, as the entrepreneurial ecosystem continues to thrive. Amid this dynamic landscape, a standout milestone has been the successful expansion of Offline, the private members' community tailored for scaling founders, into the UAE market, while maintaining its impressive growth trajectory in India.

Offline was established as a private, trusted community for scaling founders to connect, share, and grow. Designed to address the challenges faced by entrepreneurs going through the complexities of scaling their businesses, Offline provides access to curated peer groups, expert coaching, thought-provoking workshops, and unique events. The platform also facilitates exclusive networking opportunities and offers benefits from strategic brand partnerships, ensuring members are equipped with the insights and resources needed to succeed.

Within its first year, Offline has quickly gained recognition as a leading community for tech founders and is now close to reaching 100 members in India, reflecting its rapid growth and relevance in the startup ecosystem.

“Offline was created to fill a gap in the support network for founders by offering a trusted space for sharing journeys and challenges, guided by curated peer groups and executive coaches. Equally important, members benefit from a high-trust environment for exchanging insights and problem-solving together, complemented by a diverse range of offerings,” said Utsav Somani, Founder of Offline.“These include exclusive events featuring reputable speakers, hands-on workshops, and unique experiential gatherings that foster deeper connections. Members also gain access to tailored mentorship programs, benefits from esteemed brand partners, and networking opportunities designed to address the unique demands of scaling businesses. This holistic approach ensures founders are equipped with the resources, insights, and support needed to address the complexities of running businesses effectively.”

In 2024, Offline expanded its presence to the UAE, recognizing the region's vibrant entrepreneurial landscape and strategic role as a gateway to the Middle East and Africa. The UAE chapter has already achieved significant milestones, including the launch of its first chapter featuring members from high-growth Indian companies operating in the UAE, such as CoinDCX and Ultrahuman.

“Offline was built to create a trusted space where scaling founders can openly share their journeys and find genuine support from peers,” added Somani.“Expanding to the UAE this year demonstrates our mission to connect founders across borders and strengthen collaboration within entrepreneurial communities.”

Offline's UAE launch has been complemented by impactful events, including its annual founders' retreat, held this December. Bringing together 70 of India's top founders in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, this event blended thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities, and hospitality. The event underscored Offline's commitment to fostering meaningful collaboration between Indian and UAE founders, enabling members such as Rebel Foods, Mosaic Wellness, and Ultrahuman to expand into international markets.

“Dubai's position as a hub for Indian entrepreneurs makes it a natural extension of our efforts,” added Utsav Somani.“By replicating our successful model in the UAE, we aim to facilitate valuable connections and create growth opportunities for founders across borders.”

Offline's strategy builds on its proven approach in India as it offers founders an environment for sharing actionable insights. Beyond fostering connections, Offline delivers tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of scaling founders.

As Offline gears up for 2025, its focus remains on deepening its impact within India and the UAE. A key highlight of the upcoming year is the planned release of The Offline Founder Manual, to be published by Penguin India-a guide designed to help founders navigate the complexities of entrepreneurship and build generational companies.

With a strong Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80, Offline continues to demonstrate its ability to address member needs effectively, solidifying its position as a trusted community for scaling founders. As it looks to the future, Offline remains committed to expanding its reach, fostering partnerships, and empowering entrepreneurs to thrive in an increasingly complex business landscape.