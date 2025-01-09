Fleishmanhillard Names Mary Kosinski As Global Health And Life Sciences Leader

(MENAFN- PRovoke) ST. LOUIS- FleishmanHillard has appointed Mary Kosinski as global managing director of and life sciences, further bolstering leadership of the agency's largest sector.



Kosinski will oversee the firm's healthcare practice, focusing on transformation, client growth, and delivering integrated solutions across the health and life sciences landscape.



Kosinski brings extensive regulatory and policy expertise to her new role, having held leadership positions in government, advocacy, and corporate affairs. Most recently, she served as head of global corporate affairs for Pi Health and previously worked with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. Her 15 years with the US Department of Health and Human Services included roles at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.



“Mary's energy and deep regulatory and policy experience will bring tremendous insights to our clients and fresh perspectives to our team,” said Mark Mortell, FleishmanHillard's global head of practices and sectors.“Her background complements the agency's strong healthcare credentials, making her a pivotal addition to our leadership.”



In tandem with Kosinski's appointment, FleishmanHillard has unveiled three senior leadership roles to further strengthen its ealth and life sciences practice. John Gisborne has been named global head of strategic client partnerships, tasked with expanding client relationships and identifying strategic opportunities. Marc Longpre will serve as global head of strategy and insights, building expertise and capabilities across the sector. Additionally, Jenyne Engelhardt will take on the role of global head of operations and integration, driving efficiency and talent engagement while enhancing service delivery.







