Defense Forces Shoot Down 3 Iskander-K Missiles Used By Russians To Attack Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down three Iskander-K ground-launched missiles that Russia used to attack Kryvyi Rih at 14:10 on Thursday, January 9.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of Ukraine reported this in Telegram .

It is noted that at 14:10 on January 9, the Russian attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipro region with three Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missiles.

“All three missiles were shot down by units of the Vostok Air Command of the Air Force of Ukraine,” the Air Force emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih during an air raid. Earlier, the Air Force of Ukraine reported a high-speed target in the direction of the city.