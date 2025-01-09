Zelensky, Rutte Discuss Strengthening Ukraine's Air Defense, Purchasing Weapons Based On Danish Model

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss strengthening the air defense of our country.

The Head of State announced this in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The main focus was on strengthening the air defense of our country and attracting NATO countries to purchase Ukrainian weapons based on the Danish model,” Zelensky wrote.

Video: Official of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

According to him, the common task of the partners is to ensure a strong position of Ukraine to bring about a just and lasting peace.

“Today we also discussed how the platform of the North Atlantic Alliance can be used to achieve this goal,” the President added.

at Ramstein calls on partners to give Ukraine promised air defense system

As reported, today the participants of the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) together with the allies approved 8 roadmaps that define the key goals of the Ukrainian Defense Forces by 2027.

Photo: OP