Rotary Club Of Jumeirah And Airbnb Celebrate 20 Years Of Senses Center With School Bus Donation

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs is excited to announce the donation of a new school bus, a joint contribution from the Rotary Club of Jumeirah, under the Association of Rotary Clubs UAE, and Airbnb. This generous donation comes in recognition of Senses Center's 20th anniversary and reflects the continued commitment of both organizations to supporting the special needs community in the UAE.

The new school bus will serve the needs of Senses Center's residents and day care attendees, providing them with safe, reliable to essential services and activities. The partnership between Rotary Club of Jumeirah and Airbnb represents a shared dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of people of determination.

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from the Rotary Club of Jumeirah and now Airbnb,” said Dr Nadia Khalil Al Sayegh, Founder & Director General of Senses Center.“This donation will significantly enhance the lives of our residents and give them better access to educational and recreational programs. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, this gesture of kindness is a testament to the power of community collaboration, and we are proud to receive such generous support.”

The Rotary Club of Jumeirah has been a dedicated partner to Senses since 2010, contributing to numerous projects that improve the quality of life for individuals with special needs. This latest donation further strengthens the long-standing relationship between the two organizations.

“For over a decade, the Rotary Club of Jumeirah has been dedicated to supporting Senses Center's impactful work in our community,” said Ahmad Belselah, Founder & Chairman of the Association of Rotary Clubs UAE.“This donation, in collaboration with Airbnb through the Global Giving platform, reflects Rotary International's broader commitment to addressing the needs of vulnerable populations and improving lives globally.

This collaboration reflects Rotary's commitment to creating opportunities and enhancing access to essential resources. Through impactful partnerships, we are driving meaningful change and ensuring that individuals of determination have the support and tools they need to thrive.



"This partnership beautifully demonstrates the transformative potential of corporate social responsibility when organizations unite to champion meaningful causes. At Senses Center, I am honored to work alongside visionary partners like the Rotary Club of Jumeirah and Airbnb, who share our steadfast commitment to empowering individuals of determination. Their generous donation of a school bus is more than a gift of mobility-it is a symbol of hope and progress, reflecting the profound impact of community-driven initiatives. Together, we are paving the way for a more inclusive society, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and achieve their full potential," said Farhan Shahid, Director of Corporate Partnerships at Senses Center.

About Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs:

Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs is a nonprofit organization based in Dubai that provides residential and day care services for individuals with special needs. For the past 20 years, Senses has been a pillar of support, offering tailored programs to help children and adults with developmental disabilities achieve their full potential and live enriched lives.

Founded in 2004, Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs (Senses Center) is a non-profit organization based in Dubai, UAE and the first residential care facility in the Middle East, dedicated to improving the quality of life of people of determination.

The centre provides 24-hour care for children with unique needs that require special therapies, offering them rehabilitative and educational programmes, as well as a nurturing environment where they can develop new skills and improve their abilities. Through specialized programmes that combine speech and music therapy, art, life skills, sports, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, sensory and sensory integration therapy, children from the age of two to nineteen with mild to severe physical disabilities, autism and Down syndrome can receive the highest level of efficient and quality care they need in a safe surrounding. These therapies and professional programmes provide the children with the development and skills they need, resulting in them obtaining jobs and a social life.

In 2010, with the generous support from HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the purpose-built daycare center and residential care facility was donated to the organization. Currently, 130 children with various special needs are enrolled at Senses from which over 95 children are accommodated in the residential care facility. As the awareness of this incredible centre grows, so increases the number of children and, in turn, the costs incurred to run the organization. In order to continue with this amazing support, staff training, and utilities, the centre is always delighted to welcome volunteers, and sponsorship has also become an amazing element that the centre now relies on; the public are able to sponsor either a child or a member of staff to assist with the expenses. The centre is dependent on support of all kinds including personal, financial, goods and services to continue this assistance. This centre continues to make a huge difference to the children that require this unique care, and also to the families that are eternally grateful for the incredible assistance that Senses provides.

