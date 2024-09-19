Egypt Ambassador In Monrovia, Liberian Presidential Guard Discuss Training

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ambassador to Liberia, Ahmed Abdel-Azim, met with the Head and officers of the Liberian Presidential Guard, who have previously participated in advanced training courses in VIP protection.

The meeting was part of ongoing cooperation efforts between the two countries and the work of the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development.

The Liberian side expressed gratitude for Egypt's role in building the capacity of the Liberian Presidential Guard, praising the positive impact of the training courses on the officers' professionalism and job performance. They stressed the need for continued Egyptian support in this area.

Ambassador Abdel-Azim reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to training Liberian personnel across all sectors, particularly the Presidential Guard. He emphasized the importance of maximizing the benefits of these training programs, which contribute to maintaining the security and stability of the Liberian people and safeguarding their resources.

Egypt and Liberia enjoy a long-standing relationship, with diplomatic ties established in 1957. Egypt's first ambassador arrived in Monrovia in 1959, and Liberia maintains an embassy in Cairo at the ambassadorial level, one of the few Liberian embassies in the region.

Egypt has consistently supported efforts to restore peace in Liberia, playing a key role in welcoming the Accra Peace Treaty that brought peace to Liberia in 2003. Egypt is also participating in the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) with 15 military observers and police officers.

Liberia has consistently supported Egyptian candidates for international and regional positions, including those at the United Nations, the African Union, and other international organizations.