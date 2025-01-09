(MENAFN- Robotics & News) RoboDK celebrates first decade of its pioneering robot simulation software

January 9, 2025 by David Edwards

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, robot software company RoboDK reflects on a decade of improving robot implementation. With support for over 1,000 robots and an extensive range of products and features, CEO Albert Nubiola and his team look ahead to continue their mission of making robotics accessible to all.

RoboDK , founded in January 2015, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Since its inception, the company has grown from an academic spin-off into a global leader in robotic simulation and programming software.

RoboDK now supports over 1,000 robots from 90 manufacturers and remains committed to making robotics accessible, affordable, and efficient for industries and educational institutions worldwide.

Flore Cachera, marketing manager, says:“RoboDK has significantly evolved over the past decade to become a leading software solution in the world of robotic simulation and offline programming.

“Our goal from day one has been to democratize robotics and empower industries with innovative and brand-independent tools.”

Brand-independent robot programming

From its beginnings at the highly prestigious CoRo laboratory at ETS University in Montreal, RoboDK has dedicated itself to breaking down barriers in robotics and promoting brand-independent programming.

As businesses expand their automation capabilities, they need flexible software that adapts easily to changes in equipment, layout, and task requirements. Managing multiple brand-specific tools is costly and time-consuming, while a brand-independent solution like RoboDK offers the flexibility of a single, unified platform.

The software's considerable Robot Library has become a hallmark feature, offering users robust flexibility with support for an ever-increasing number of robot models. It now supports more robot models and manufacturers than any other publicly available robotic library.

Albert Nubiola, founder and CEO of RoboDK, says:“We are continually working to integrate the rapidly growing number of new robot arms and manufacturers. In the past decade, there has been a growing trend towards automation.

“We are proud to be part of this journey by offering a cost-effective solution that enables automation solutions that were not possible before, making the return on investment of robots more attractive to users.”

A decade of innovations and collaborations

This milestone reflects a significant development in RoboDK's catalog of innovations. At the core of its offerings stands its flagship product, RoboDK for Desktop, which includes powerful features like multi-robot simulation, advanced path planning, and an extensive API.

Dmitry Lavygin, software developer, says:“Our product is an achievement in itself. RoboDK stands out by supporting a vast number of robots with the ability to simulate, program, and control them – offering unparalleled capabilities in the industry.”

As well as RoboDK for Desktop, the company has released a range of products to further streamline robot programming process.

Among these, standout innovations include:



TwinTool , a cost-effective robot tool calibration solution based on off-the-shelf sensors.

RoboDK for Web , a cloud-based tool that simplifies online project sharing.

TwinTrack , a reliable tool based on an off-the-shelf laser tracker for programming industrial robots by hand.

TwinBox , a compact, self-contained solution for integrating and monitoring production robots in real time. RoboDK Calibration , known as a leader for robot calibration since 2015, this solution offers 10x better accuracy using metrology devices.

Samuel Bertrand, RoboDK's general manager, says:“Our focus is on working with our customers and our community to deliver practical solutions that fit their needs. RoboDK is making robotics a viable option for more people and industries with tools that are affordable and easy to use.”

Built for success

Beyond the technical achievements, RoboDK credits its success to its collaborative and innovation-driven team culture. As a dynamic Canadian start-up, borders are no limit for RoboDK.

RoboDK has always focused on hiring specialists from around the world, allowing the company to attract talent and pool knowledge and experience to enrich the company.

Yann Mack-Veilleux, software developer, says:“While working at RoboDK, I can clearly tell that we value trust, flexibility, and collaboration. Everyone's ideas are valued, and atmosphere not only enhances productivity but also encourages us to innovate and grow together.

“That has helped us continuously push boundaries, achieve success as a team, and reach this 10-year anniversary milestone.”

Dmitry Lavygin, software developer, says:“Albert Nubiola's leadership has made an invaluable difference. He created not only a unique product but also brought together passionate people dedicated to advancing robotics.”

Groundbreaking partnerships

RoboDK's legacy of innovation is highlighted by impactful collaborations across industries. It has partnered on projects for companies including NASA and even Spotify, on a project that used the software to program robots for machining intricate sculptures, merging technology with artistry.

A notable collaboration for Mercedes-Benz (Daimler), RoboDK collaborated with automation specialists RobCo S.W.A.T. to simulate robots working on a range of automotive manufacturing tasks including assembly and painting.

Theodor Georgiev, RobCo S.W.A.T. CEO, says:“By combining Rhino and RoboDK we are able to offer high quality integration at an affordable cost. When users have access to these instruments for testing and configuring their automated systems, they become significantly more effective, and systems can be realized much faster.”

Thanks to the versatility of the software, RoboDK is often used to create revolutionary industrial applications, such as the partnership with aerospace company Wilder Systems.

Alejandro Rengel, programmer at Wilder Systems, says:“RoboDK was the essential tool that allowed us to develop the world's first-ever robotic plane wash. Using CAD-To-Path strategies, we were able to generate robot paths that were adaptive and error-proof.”

These collaborations and many more exemplify RoboDK's ability to turn innovative ideas into reality and redefine the possibilities in robotics.

Future marketplace

Looking ahead, RoboDK is already setting itself up for the next decade of innovation and democratization in robot manufacturing, adding support for new robots and a range of new features. A recent announcement launched the RoboDK Marketplace, where developers can publish their own robotic software tools.

Mack-Veilleux says:“We're excited about empowering our community by allowing users to create their own Add-Ons and share them through the RoboDK Library. This initiative opens the door for users to develop in-demand tools that benefit everyone, fostering collaboration and innovation within our user base.”

The team is also working on new products that target the CAD/CAM process and incorporating the use of AI for features to automate more aspects of robotic programming, such as path optimization, collision avoidance, adaptive motion planning, real-time decision-making, and predictive maintenance.

With its 10th-anniversary celebrations serving as a moment of reflection and aspiration, RoboDK is positioned to lead a new era of development in robotics.

RoboticsAndAutomationNews was probably the first website to have interviewed Nubiola , back in 2015. In fact, the interview was the first interview with anyone in the industry for our website – we were just starting out too. What advice would he give now to companies looking into robotics for the first time?

Nubiola says:“Automating manufacturing applications is far easier and cheaper if you combine the right tools and involve the right people. With RoboDK, even the trial version, it is easy to perform feasibility studies to get an understanding of what you can do with your robot or choose the right robot for your application.

“We aim to keep adding new software products and integrations to make automation even easier and enable advanced manufacturing applications.”