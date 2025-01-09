Crown Prince Visits Culinary Arts Excellence Centre In Madaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, Jan. 9 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday inaugurated the Services Centre in Madaba, which offers 118 services from 24 government agencies.The centre is open from 9am to 12 midnight every day except Fridays, and services can be obtained either by booking an appointment through "Sanad" application, or by directly visiting it.Crown Prince Al Hussein stressed the importance of continuing the expansion plan of establishing government services centres across all governorates, given their importance in easing citizens' access to public services.His Royal Highness said e-government services should include the majority of government transactions, making it unnecessary for citizens to physically visit government departments except for specific procedures.The Crown Prince listened to a briefing by Government Services Centres Director Dima Al Nahar on the services provided by the Madaba Government Services Centre.Nahar said the centre's strategic location inside the bus station near the city's commercial centre makes it easily accessible and available to serve neighbouring areas, such as Naour, Umm Al Amad, Maeen, Husban and Dhiban.The centre, supervised by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, is the seventh of its kind as part of a plan to cover all governorates.Other centres are open in Mugabalein, the Queen Alia International Airport, Irbid, and Tafileh, while centres in Aqaba and Maan are being operated on a trial basis.Minister of State for Public Sector Development Kheirallah Abu Seileek, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Al Baqain accompanied His Royal Highness on the visit.