Vodafone Qatar 'First Telecom Company' To Achieve GSAS D&B 4-Star Rating For Interior Fitout

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vodafone Qatar recently achieved a“prestigious milestone” by earning the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) Design & Build 4 star rating from the Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD), for the interior fitout of its headquarters' office space in Lusail.

This remarkable achievement highlights Vodafone Qatar's commitment to advancing sustainability by fostering innovative solutions and setting benchmarks.

Khames al-Naimi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Vodafone Qatar commented,“It's an honour to be the first company in the telecommunications sector to achieve the 4 star rating in GSAS, as sustainability remains integral to our business and to the long-term success of Vodafone Qatar.

“This achievement is a testament to our commitment to excellence and highlights our role as one of the market leaders in sustainability in Qatar, setting the stage for even more leading initiatives.”

Dr Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, said,“By attaining a 4-star GSAS rating for its Lusail headquarters interior fitout, Vodafone Qatar has demonstrated how corporate leadership can drive real, sustainable change. From adopting energy-efficient designs to choosing responsible sourcing practices, each step taken reflects a long-term vision that not only benefits the environment but also sets a precedent for the entire telecom sector.

“This achievement underscores Vodafone Qatar's commitment to aligning with national sustainability goals, serving as an inspiration for other businesses to embed green principles in both design and operation.”

During the certification process, Vodafone Qatar's offices underwent a thorough and detailed screening process by GORD sustainability experts.

The company's headquarters boasts of an energy-efficient thermal envelope, limiting energy consumption while ensuring superior indoor comfort. The building also includes a smart LED lighting system-complete with remote monitoring and dimming capabilities-maintaining low lighting power density.

Air quality and energy recovery are similarly foregrounded. Cutting-edge Energy Recovery Units (ERUs) and a Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) manage fresh air intake and minimise energy loss, reducing the environmental impact without compromising ventilation. Meanwhile, low-flow water fixtures and dedicated water meters on each floor highlight Vodafone Qatar's drive to conserve resources and track consumption meticulously.

Vodafone Qatar's commitment to sustainable sourcing is evident in its choice of construction materials. Approximately 26% of major materials are procured locally, reducing transportation-related emissions and supporting the local economy.

An additional 11% of the materials used contain recycled content, reinforcing the company's pledge to reduce waste. Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified timber products further underscore Vodafone Qatar's dedication to responsible material selection.

