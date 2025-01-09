Cloudx To Showcase Dealership AP Automation Solutions At NADA SHOW 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Auto dealership leaders will learn how to transform their accounts payable operations with customizable invoice and payment tools.

- Chris Cosgrove

NORTH HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CloudX® , a SaaS company delivering intelligent accounting automation solutions nationwide announces its appearance at NADA Show 2025 in New Orleans on January 23-26. Attendees at this premier automotive industry event will gain access to a full program of innovative products, emerging trends, and networking opportunities for all areas of their automotive dealerships.

CloudX will be at Booth #2107 during the show and will be available to discuss digital transformation and accounting automation trends.

Attendees visiting the booth will learn how to streamline and simplify the processing of vendor invoices, statements, and payments using the company's end-to-end AP automation solutions. CloudX will also introduce its newest DMS API-level integrations for AP automation plus announce APSmart NextGEN, an upgrade to its current APSmart® AP automation tool for dealerships.

For those planning to attend the NADA 2025 educational sessions, CloudX invites dealership leaders to add“Revolutionizing the Dealership Back Office” to their itineraries on Friday, January 24, from 12:15 p.m. to 12:35 p.m. CST. In this session, Chris Cosgrove, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of CloudX, will outline the steps a dealership can take to master digital transformation in their back office and achieve greater efficiency, cost savings, and growth using AP automation.

“We're excited to connect with finance and accounting leaders at NADA who are looking for novel ways to transform their dealer back offices. We're looking forward to some great conversations and opportunities to share our insights and solution demos for those who are hungry to advance their dealerships.”

Since 2017, CloudX has helped dealerships across America integrate seamlessly with DMS solutions for better efficiency, visibility, and cost reduction. Adaptive to changing business needs, CloudX's automation solutions streamline accounting processes and workflows for both single-site and multi-store franchise dealerships.

About CloudX:

CloudX is an accounts payable automation SaaS company that designs, operates, and supports adaptable digital transformation solutions for automotive dealerships. CloudX solutions include accounts payable automation for:

- Vendor invoice processing

- Vendor statement reconciliation

- B2B integrated payments

CloudX solutions deliver process visibility, automate document processing, and reduce the overall costs of accounts payable processing through automation.

For more information about CloudX, visit .

Media Contact, Rodrigo Campos: ...



Rodrigo Campos

CloudX

+1 860-787-5323

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.