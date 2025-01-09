Musiala's Exit Clause Demands Clashing With Bayern's Principles

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin, Jan 9 (IANS) The future of Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich has turned into a dramatic cliffhanger, with his intended contract extension now in doubt. The 21-year-old's camp is reportedly demanding an exit clause, a request that conflicts with Bayern's long-standing policy of not including such clauses in player contracts.

Musiala's management is said to be seeking an exit clause valued between 150 million and 175 million euros, a figure that would make the Germany international one of the highest-valued players in Europe. This demand has sparked concerns at Bayern, who fear that agreeing to the clause could set a precedent, potentially transforming the club into a selling club, reports Xinhua.

For decades, Bayern have prided themselves on resisting exit clauses, with former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge saying, "We don't work with exit clauses, as you give options out of control."

The situation has become even more complicated given that no other Bayern player has such a clause, meaning Musiala's deal could set a precedent for future contracts.

While 175 million euros is a significant price tag, it remains far from the world record transfer fee, which stands at the 222 million euros that Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017. In comparison, players like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid have release clauses worth up to one billion euros - a sum deemed unrealistic by most clubs.

Musiala's current contract runs until 2026, but with no resolution in sight, the prospect of a sale next summer is becoming increasingly likely if an agreement isn't reached. For Bayern, losing Musiala - who has become the club's most valuable and influential player - could be a devastating blow. The club sees him as the figurehead for its future.

Bayern executives, however, are reportedly reluctant to rush the decision. According to magazine Kicker, negotiations have progressed slowly but steadily, and while the winter break was seen as a potential window for closure, no deal has been finalized. Bayern, though, are reportedly willing to offer a new deal without an exit clause, potentially adding performance-based bonuses to sweeten the deal.

A similar situation looms with Joshua Kimmich. The newly-appointed Bayern captain, whose contract is also up for renewal, is reportedly waiting to see how Musiala's case unfolds before making his own decision.

As Musiala's rapid rise has made him indispensable to both Bayern and the Germany national team, the club is under pressure to make a historic decision. While Real Madrid's high release clauses may seem excessive, Musiala's desire to keep his options open could lead him toward a future move abroad if Bayern fails to meet his demands.