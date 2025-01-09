Securus Technologies Pilots Groundbreaking Tablets For Correctional Facilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Securus Technologies, a leading provider of corrections technology, highlighted promising results from its first customer pilot programs for their EVOTAB and Officer T80 tablets at the American Correctional Association (ACA) Winter Conference. These innovative devices hold significant potential to transform communication and efficiency within correctional facilities.

Enhancing Safety and Connectivity with a new Era of Corrections

During the pilots, the EVOTAB and Officer T80 tablets successfully delivered tablet-based communication via Securus' ConnectME app and a consumer mobile carrier's LTE network. The customer pilots, running Fall 2024 through March 2025 with small and large departments of corrections and county customers, will ensure these devices meet modern correctional environments' demanding needs through user feedback, training, demonstrations, and on-site testing.

Unveiled in October 2024, the EVOTAB and Officer T80 tablets represent a major leap forward in corrections connectivity. They are the first corrections-grade tablets built to leverage Android Enterprise, managed Google Play, and zero-touch enrollment for a secure and streamlined user experience.

"The COVID-19 pandemic forced a surge in corrections facilities' use of technology for communications and operations, particularly as customer budgets and staffing shortages required greater operational efficiency and effectiveness without compromising safety," said Kevin Elder, President, Securus Technologies. "We were called on to rethink how we deliver customer value whether through tamper-resistant hardware design or flexible infrastructure that reduces time and costs for deployment, and the next generation of tablets was born."

Delivering Superior Value

EVOTAB features a unique corrections-grade tamper-resistant design with advanced security measures like tamper alarms, GPS tracking, and a fingerprint scanner. Robust LTE connectivity ensures seamless communication and access to resources, while the tablet's distinctive, purple design sets a new standard compared to traditional transparent casings.

The Officer T80 tablet equips staff with tools to enhance operational efficiency and improve safety. Both tablets leverage a private Google Play Store for a range of third-party applications, simplifying technology management, reducing costs, and improving user accessibility. Thus, they ultimately contribute to safer, more efficient, and more effective correctional environments.

T-MobileTM for Business awarded EVOTAB third place in their 2024 Unconventional Awards® for Employee Enablement, highlighting its impact beyond the corrections industry.

Securus: Transforming Corrections

With over $600 million invested in corrections technology advancements over the past five years, Securus Technologies is committed to creating safer, more connected, and more efficient correctional facilities for all stakeholders.

Learn More

Visit for more information about Securus Technologies and its innovative solutions.

About Securus Technologies

Headquartered in

Plano, Texas, Securus Technologies® (Securus) is an Aventiv Technologies company that serves more than 1,800 public safety, law enforcement, and corrections agencies as well as over 1,000,000 incarcerated individuals across

North America. Founded in 1986, Securus offers innovative solutions like phone and video connections and e-messaging, which connect family and friends to their incarcerated loved ones. Their secure monitoring and investigative solutions aid law enforcement and correctional facility staff in their operations and efforts to maintain public safety in communities nationwide. As the pioneers of tablet technology, Securus introduced the first corrections-grade tablet in 2011, revolutionizing how communication, entertainment, reentry, and educational resources are deployed in complex corrections environments, elevating efficiency in operations and stronger reentry outcomes. For more information, please visit



or follow us on social media on

LinkedIn ,

YouTube , and

Facebook .

SOURCE Securus Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED