Verizon Offers Relief To Customers Impacted By The Southern California Wildfires And Windstorm

Verizon is waiving domestic call/text/data usage incurred Jan. 9 - Jan. 18 for prepaid and postpaid consumer and small business customers* in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties For prepaid customers in the same counties using Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total Wireless, Simple Mobile, Walmart Family Mobile, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus , Verizon is extending service end dates to January 18, 2025 IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the devastating windstorm and wildfires across Southern California, Verizon is waiving prepaid and postpaid call/text/data usage incurred from January 9 - January 18, for California's residents in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties. This will bring relief to the thousands of consumer and small business customers* who rely on their mobile devices now more than ever. Verizon's prepaid brands, including Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total Wireless, Simple Mobile, Walmart Family Mobile, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus are extending service end dates to January 18, 2025 for customers in the impacted counties. Verizon will also waive domestic call, text, and data usage for Verizon Prepaid users on metered plans.

California:

Los Angeles San Bernardino Orange San Diego Riverside Ventura

Customers do not have to take any action for these usage charges to be waived and customers whose bill cycles have already closed will have such charges automatically credited back.

This offer extends to all postpaid consumer and Verizon Small Business customers in the affected counties. No action is needed- overages will be automatically credited.

Wildfire conditions and Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the Los Angeles area have caused service interruptions for some customers. Our engineers are working quickly and safely, coordinating with local public agencies to aggressively deploy portable generators and mitigate impacts for those customers affected across the area.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at

