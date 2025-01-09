Massachusetts Mayflower Academy Now Accepting Applications For Spring 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Massachusetts Mayflower Academy is an accredited full-time private school. The academy enrolls students from across the United States and around the world in its college preparatory diploma-granting high school program.

Full-time online private high school is open for enrollment in spring semester 2025

Full-time online private high school is open for enrollment in spring semester 2025

- President & CEO of VHS Carol DeFuriaBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Many students are opting for online learning to take advantage of scheduling flexibility as well as diverse learning opportunities related to personal or career interests. Massachusetts Mayflower Academy (MMA), a full-time online private high school, helps students realize their potential in a safe, supportive online learning environment. The school is now accepting applications for the 2025 spring semester at .MMA is an accredited online high school powered by VHS Learning , a nonprofit providing high-quality online courses since 1996. Students have access to more than 250+ online courses, ranging from core subjects and unique electives to 29 Advanced Placement® courses and a variety of Honors options. Among the courses offered this spring are Anatomy and Physiology, Artificial Intelligence, Criminology, Data Science, Fashion Design, and Health.In the Anatomy and Physiology course, students investigate major body systems: skeletal, muscular, respiratory, circulatory, digestive, urinary, reproductive, immune, endocrine, and nervous. Course participants will complete group assignments as well as hands-on labs, virtual labs and simulations as they explore how these body systems work together and the effects of disruptions.Students taking the Artificial Intelligence course delve into the history of artificial intelligence, learn how machines are programmed, trained and learn, and consider the impact of AI on society. Course participants will develop their own AI prototype as a culminating project.For the Criminology course, students examine crime data, research methods, theories that attempt to explain criminal behavior, and the purpose and origins of law. Course participants will collaborate on group projects and make recommendations for preventing crime.Through hands-on activities in the Data Science course, students examine messy questions using data, explore sample datasets, and grasp the fundamental relationship between probability and statistics. Course participants will master essential programming and statistical concepts, enabling effective visualization of data using various charts, plots, and graphs.Students in the Fashion Design course explore career and entrepreneurship opportunities in the fashion industry, sustainable fashion, and the ways in which fashion welcomes people with disabilities. Additionally, they will learn various hand or machine stitches, the appropriate tools and fabrics for different projects, and a variety of business and interpersonal skills.In the Health course, students interpret data from valid sources to investigate current health-related trends. The course is designed to provide an opportunity for students to develop the skills, attitudes, and behaviors that enable them to make responsible decisions about health and avoid health-related risks."Every course is taught by experienced certified high school teachers, and they're all looking forward to welcoming and supporting students in the upcoming school semester," said President & CEO of VHS Learning Carol DeFuria."Online courses have become a significant part of postsecondary and professional learning, and we're pleased to be giving students head starts in becoming familiar with this increasingly prevalent format."

