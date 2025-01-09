New Book "Prescribed Malnutrition: An Oncology Nutrition Narrative Review" Announces Critical Insights Into Cancer Nutrition Misconceptions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New exposes cancer diet myths, debunks misconceptions about fasting, sugar, and dairy, and advocates evidence-based nutrition to support patients through oncology treatment

Challenging Cancer Diet Myths: 'Prescribed Malnutrition' Unpacks the Science Behind Oncology Nutrition



Authored by an expert in the field, the book challenges prevailing myths about what to eat during chemotherapy and other cancer treatments, shedding light on the unsupported beliefs that dominate discussions around cancer diets. Through a rigorous examination of scientific evidence, it reveals how misinterpretations and popular diets like the Mediterranean diet, ketogenic diet, and fasting may not provide the benefits they claim in the context of cancer.

Addressing common misconceptions, the book emphasizes that there is no one-size-fits-all "cancer diet." It discusses the nuances between low-carb and ketogenic diets, the unnecessary avoidance of dairy, and the misinformation surrounding sugar and cancer. It also debunks the idea that alcohol can be used for cardiovascular protection and clarifies that no oncology treatment contraindicates fresh fruits and vegetables.

With sarcopenia-a loss of muscle mass-being a significant concern in clinical oncology, the narrative also highlights the importance of metabolic health and weight management. The book argues against the categorization of patients based on Body Mass Index (BMI), which lacks evidence in improving prognosis for overweight or obese cancer patients.

"Prescribed Malnutrition" advocates for a balanced diet adapted to cultural preferences, which includes a variety of food groups such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, lean meats, fish, eggs, and dairy. This approach aligns more closely with traditional Mediterranean eating habits, which are naturally richer in beneficial components than the typical Western diet.

The review calls for a realistic and supportive approach to oncology nutrition, urging medical professionals and patients alike to think critically about the dietary advice often hastily given in oncology settings. It advises those affected by cancer to consider professional guidance and current evidence before adopting any new diet.

This book serves as an essential resource for healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers alike, striving to make informed decisions about nutrition in cancer care without succumbing to popular yet unsupported dietary trends. Readers are encouraged to consult the scientific references provided in the book, fostering a well-rounded understanding of what truly benefits those undergoing cancer treatment.

