Chart Industries Named To Newsweek’S 2025 Most Responsible Companies List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a global leader in clean and industrial solutions, is proud to announce its recognition on Newsweek's 2025 America's Most Responsible Companies list. This marks the second consecutive year Chart has been recognized for its dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. The company ranks #287, moving up 250 spaces from our 2024 ranking.

This year, Chart significantly improved its position, rising to #287 in 2025 out of 600 companies ranked nationwide. In the Capital Goods sector, Chart achieved an impressive #32 ranking out of 75 companies, showcasing its leadership within the industry.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for the second year in a row,” said Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart Industries.“Our significant improvement in the rankings reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability and the wellbeing of our team members and communities.”

The rankings, compiled by Newsweek in collaboration with global data research firm Statista, evaluate the top companies across three key dimensions: environmental stewardship, social impact, and corporate governance. Chart's notable progress in the rankings reflects its consistent strides in these areas, as well as its commitment to driving sustainability and meaningful impact.

