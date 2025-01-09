CAC Group Announces Executive Leadership Appointment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CAC Group , a leading insurance brokerage comprised of CAC Specialty and CAC Agency, announced that Erin Lynch, President of CAC Specialty's Natural Resources Practice, will become Chief Executive Officer of CAC Group in the first quarter of 2025. Mike Rice, the current CEO of CAC Group, will assume the role of Vice Chairman. In this position, Rice will focus on his board role, along with strategic growth opportunities.

"Mike played a major role in developing the vision for CAC and has provided significant influence and leadership at our firm. He was instrumental in aligning CAC Group as one brand, while building it to become a destination for top talent in the insurance industry. As a result of Mike's hard work and steadfast adherence to our values and vision, CAC Group's performance has been extraordinary. We are extremely grateful for his contributions, and we look forward to his continued involvement with the company," said Paul Sparks, Executive Chairman of CAC Group.

"Along with Mike and the rest of the CAC Group Board, I am excited to welcome Erin Lynch to her new role as CEO. Erin is a proven leader with skills anchored in the values that make CAC successful – integrity, entrepreneurship and achievement. Under her leadership, I am confident that CAC will continue to be a leading specialty insurance broker for years to come," added Sparks.

"Without our first-class talent and innovative efforts, we could not have grown CAC Group to where it is today. Erin has been a significant part of our journey, helping us realize unprecedented success. I am pleased to continue to be a part of CAC Group's story and evolution, supporting Erin and focusing on strategic initiatives that collectively create value for all of our stakeholders," said Rice.

"I am honored to serve as the next CEO of CAC Group. Under Mike's leadership, CAC Group has established a strong foundation built on best-in-class service for our clients, delivered by the best talent in the business," said Lynch. "I am committed to shaping the future of CAC Group through innovation and collaboration, helping our clients navigate an evolving risk landscape while doing my part to advance the insurance industry as a whole."

Lynch joined CAC Specialty in 2021 after serving as President of the Beecher Carlson Global Energy Practice. She has been instrumental in helping to successfully scale the Natural Resources business into one of the firm's largest practice areas. She has built a strong reputation in the specialty business and is known for her role as a strategic leader. Lynch is a graduate of the University of Oregon.

About CAC Group

CAC Group is a leading insurance broker and advisor that provides expertise and placement capabilities across the spectrum of insurance and capital markets. The entity comprises CAC Specialty, an industry-leading specialty broker, CAC Agency, a P&C, personal lines and employee benefits broker, and CAC Capital, a structured solutions group that specializes in the convergence of insurance and capital markets. Collectively, CAC Group serves large corporations, small-to-medium enterprises as well as individuals. It is an employee-owned company and ranked in the top 40 of all U.S. brokerage firms. For more information, please visit us at cacgroup.

