Meeting With People's Poet Vahid Aziz Held At The Ombudsman's Office

A meeting with People's Poet of Azerbaijan, Vahid Aziz, was held
at the Ombudsman's Office, bringing together literature and human
rights in a meaningful exchange, Azernews
reports.
During the meeting, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva expressed her
delight in hosting Vahid Aziz, highlighting his significant
contribution to modern Azerbaijani literature. She noted the
widespread admiration for his works and wished him continued
success in his creative endeavors.
Aliyeva also emphasized the Azerbaijani state's ongoing
commitment to promoting national and spiritual values. She recalled
the exceptional support provided by National Leader Heydar Aliyev
to Azerbaijani culture and literature, which is now being upheld by
President Ilham Aliyev. The Ombudsman also commended the efforts of
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in preserving and fostering
national heritage and cultural values for future generations.
In response, Vahid Aziz expressed his gratitude to Sabina
Aliyeva for the thoughtful meeting. He noted the importance of such
gatherings, stating that the attention given to figures in science,
culture, and art motivates them in their work.
The meeting concluded with Vahid Aziz reciting some of his
selected poems, followed by an engaging exchange of views among the
participants.
