Akima Names Rachael Duffy As VP Of Marketing, Communications, And Government Relations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Duffy, who joined the company on December 2, 2024, arrives with over 25 years of experience in marketing and communications, including a notable tenure at the White House. Akima's leadership team is excited to welcome Duffy and looks forward to the valuable expertise and visionary insight she will bring to the organization.

"Rachael is going to be an incredible addition to my leadership team and will play a key role in steering our growth well beyond 2025," said Bill Monet, President and CEO of Akima. "Drawing on her proven expertise in developing impactful strategies that support growth, Rachael will be instrumental in enhancing our marketing, communications, and government relations efforts. She will work across the company to elevate our visibility while ensuring we are strategically positioned to support our current and future clients in achieving their missions."

In Duffy's previous role as Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Communications at CACI International she led strategies supporting strategic portfolios in national security and innovation. Prior to this role, Rachael was the Corporate Public Affairs Lead at Raytheon Technologies, where responsibilities included strategic communications, global branding, and thought leadership engagements. Rachael's extensive experience at Raytheon also includes leadership positions in Cybersecurity Communications and Mission Support and Modernization.

Her career also includes leadership roles at The White House, SPAWAR PEO C4I, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), where she served as the department's official spokesperson.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with 10,000 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of information technology, facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2024, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list of government contractors. Learn more at .

