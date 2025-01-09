Youcopia® Breaks Into Bathroom Storage And Organization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bathroom space is precious and every inch counts. YouCopia's bath organization collection was created to transform overlooked and underutilized areas into beautiful, functional storage. With ledges, adjustable trays and clever hideaways, the organizers hold more while maintaining a sleek, stress-free look for the smallest room in the home.

"No person (or bathroom) is the same," Greenwood says. "That's why our products adjust to fit your unique items and spaces. Whether on a counter, inside the cabinet, or even propped atop the porcelain throne, these bathroom organizers stop the searching, so you can pursue a calmer daily routine."

Even better, this bath collection is designed with cleanliness top of mind. Whether it's an antimicrobial treatment to fend off germs or covered storage that shields against random splashes, items stay safe and protected from the elements. Easy-clean parts and finishes keep everything feeling fresh. All bath items are made with high-quality, BPA-free, recycled plastic in speckled shell color.

HideAway ® Stashes Bathroom Essentials in Style

"Toilet storage is a bit taboo, but it makes sense to keep certain items close at hand," Greenwood says. "We designed a one-of-a-kind, tank top cabinet that adds extra storage to maximize all available space. Forget baskets and wobbly shelves!"

HideawayTM Toilet Cabinet

has two suction cups that lock to grip the toilet tank. The cabinet works on both lever and button flush toilets with flat (non-curved) tank lids.

The wide front door flips down to reveal a hidden compartment built for two mega toilet paper rolls, feminine care products or a full package of wipes. Closed storage keeps moisture at bay while a protective finish fights icky stuff. A top tray offers a tidy place for tissues, room spray, décor and more. For a quick setup, simply place on toilet tank, lock suction cups, insert tray, and fill with items. Both inner and top trays are removable for an easy clean. Measures 11.5" W x 6.1" D x 8.1" H. SRP $34.99.

"Cluttered bathroom countertops are a stressful way to start the day," Greenwood says. "So, we created the HideAwayTM Counter Caddy

-- a compact organizer to keep personal care essentials looking neat yet within reach."



The HideAway Counter Caddy's front bin features three adjustable dividers to create four custom-sized compartments for hygiene must-haves such as cotton swabs/rounds, hair ties, nail tools, etc. A hinged, flip-top lid keeps items covered yet easy to grab with one hand. The hidden back tray is designed for taller bottles of hand soap, cleanser, lotion, haircare and skincare. A sturdy, non-slip base helps the organizer stay in place and a protective finish fights surface germs. For quick setup, simply pull out of the box, adjust dividers as you wish, fill with items and feel more organized in a minute or less.

Measures 7.5" D x 8.6" W x 4.4" H. SRP $19.99.

The LedgeTM Organizers Cut Down on Bathroom Countertop Clutter

"Toothbrushes, toothpaste and chargers create countertop clutter and gunk," Greenwood says. "Our toothbrush holders are designed to keep oral care items elevated and clean. Your phone gets a better view too."



The LedgeTM Toothbrush Holders keep oral care essentials organized for a better brushing experience.

Spacious compartments fit both manual and electric toothbrushes, while keeping everything elevated above water on a removable drip tray.

The built-in cord slot keeps charger bases hidden and toothbrushes charged. A padded front ledge provides a soft-landing spot for phones, floss, eyeglasses, or jewelry. An antimicrobial treatment makes the organizer resistant to gunk buildup.

When you're ready for an easy clean, simply dismantle the dishwasher-safe parts, rinse and dry, then snap back together in seconds.

The Ledge Toothbrush Holder is available now in two sizes:



2 Slot:

Fits 2 charger bases. Measures 4.5" D x 4.9" W x 4.4" H. SRP 14.99. 3 Slot:

Fits up to 4 charger bases. Measures 4.6" D x 8.5" W x 4.4" H. SRP $19.99.

Greenwood says, "Ugly tissue boxes are a real tearjerker. The LedgeTM Tissue Holder is more than a sleek tissue cover – it's multitasking magic. It keeps tissues elevated, but

also offers a top tray and padded ledge to hold more."



The full coverage lid and protective finish resist countertop moisture and grime. A non-slip base fits tissue boxes while the top slot dispenses tissues with ease. The soft, removable pad on the front ledge makes a nice phone prop, and a top tray holds little extras like lip balm, earbuds and jewelry. When ready for a reload, just dismantle the lid, place a fresh box, and snap closed in seconds. With tissues and personal items organized, countertop clutter will disappear.



The Ledge Tissue Holder is available now in two sizes to fit standard-sized boxes:



Rectangular:

Measures 7.4" D x 10.4" W x 4.1" H. SRP $19.99. Cube:

Measures 6.9" D x 6.0" W x 5.9" H). SRP $16.99.

DoorStashTM Toiletry Organizer is Bathroom's Best Kept Secret

To maximize all available bathroom space, YouCopia designed an organizer that tucks toiletries behind under the sink – out of sight, yet close at hand.

DoorStash Toiletry Organizer

hangs on the back of a cabinet door via a padded, stainless-steel bracket that protects cabinets from scratches. A top bin includes adjustable dividers to create perfect-sized compartments for cotton swabs, flossers, hair ties, razors and small bottles. The lid stays open with a simple flip so you can grab what you need with one hand. And a super-secret lower bin is ideal for stashing larger stuff like feminine care, toilet spray and grooming products. Covered storage means your daily routine items not only stay nice and neat but also protected from grime and moisture.



For a quick setup, simply hang on the back of a cabinet door, load items and enjoy feeling organized. The stainless-steel bracket is in brushed nickel with an anti-fingerprint finish.

Measures 5.6" D x 9.3" W x 15.0" H. SRP $39.99.



Since its founding in 2009,

YouCopia

has helped millions of people discover the "woo hoo" feeling of being organized. The company creates practical organization products to fit different items throughout the home. With almost effortless set-up (no tools or installation required), anyone can transform their space into a happy place. YouCopia is a WBNEC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise based in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood.



