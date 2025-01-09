Cathay FHC's ESG Leadership Marks 7Th Consecutive Year On DJSI World Index And 10Th On Emerging Markets Index

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Driving a Positive Impact for the Company to Achieve Sustainable Finance through Three Key Strategic Pillars:“Climate, Health, and Empowerment.”

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Dow Jones Sustainability (DJSI), one of the most authoritative global benchmarks for corporate sustainability, recently announced its 2024 constituent stocks. Cathay Financial Holdings (Cathay FHC) has been selected for the prestigious DJSI World Index for the seventh consecutive year and the DJSI Emerging Markets Index for the tenth consecutive year. These dual honors reaffirm Cathay FHC's exceptional performance in sustainable governance and its global recognition.Cathay FHC integrates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its operations and investment strategies, committing to align with global sustainability standards. These efforts are reflected in its 2024 DJSI results, where it excelled in the economic, environmental, and social dimensions. In the 21 complete evaluation criteria, Cathay FHC ranked in the top 2% of the global insurance industry (PR 98), achieved full marks in seven areas-including transparency and reporting, tax strategy, human rights, and financial inclusion-and performed strongly in climate strategy, sustainable finance, labor practices, human capital management, and information security/cybersecurity & system availability.“Climate, Health, and Empowerment” are the three focus areas of Cathay FHC's sustainability development, with an eye on the long-term development goals and actions, progressively including sustainability spirit in daily operations and financial services.Climate ActionClimate action is a cornerstone of Cathay FHC's sustainability strategy. The company actively collaborates with stakeholders across the financial value chain, encouraging Taiwanese businesses to prioritize ESG practices and enhance climate resilience. For two consecutive years, Cathay FHC's climate actions have been recognized as global best practices under the "Investor Agenda" by the International Climate Action Plans (ICAPs).As a pioneer in renewable energy financing in Taiwan, Cathay FHC was the first to finance solar and offshore wind projects. Recently, Cathay Life Insurance partnered with its subsidiary Cathay Power to jointly invest up to NT$27.3 billion for a 50% ownership stake of Ørsted 583 MW Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farm Northwest project. This marks the largest wind energy investment by a Taiwanese life insurance company.Additionally, Cathay FHC proactively participates in major international climate activities. Since 2021, it has collaborated with the World Climate Foundation (WCF), starting with COP26 in Glasgow. In 2022, Cathay FHC exclusively live-streamed key side events of COP27 in Egypt, where Chairman Hong-Tu Tsai became the first opening keynote speaker from Taiwan at the prestigious World Climate Summit in 13 years. In 2023, Cathay FHC became WCF's first global strategic partner, and its CEO Chang-Ken Lee participated in key discussions at COP28 in Dubai and COP29 in Azerbaijan, bringing Asian perspectives to global climate dialogues. The company also actively supports international initiatives such as AIGCC, Climate Action 100+, RE100, and Nature Action 100, further solidifying its leadership in sustainable finance.Health InitiativesManaging over USD 400 billion in assets (approximately NT$12 trillion) and serving 63% of Taiwan's population, Cathay FHC is dedicated to enhancing financial health and well-being. The company develops inclusive financial products and services tailored to diverse customer needs, enhances financial literacy, and strengthens protections for vulnerable groups.Cathay FHC expands financial education tools to improve financial literacy and decision-making processes across various demographics. It also collaborates with Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau to combat financial fraud, signing an "Anti-Financial Crime Cooperation Agreement" and developing fraud detection models. Through initiatives like the“Federated Learning Anti-Fraud Pilot Program,” Cathay FHC addresses industry challenges in fraud detection and prevention, ensuring the financial security of Taiwanese citizens.EmpowermentCathay FHC's empowerment initiatives focus on workplace and societal empowerment, benefiting employees, youth, women, and underprivileged groups. Guided by its“Place for All” philosophy, the company fosters a diverse, equitable, and inclusive (DEI) workplace, offering flexible policies to support employees at different life stages. This earned Cathay FHC a spot on Forbes'“World's Best Employers 2024” list, making it the only Taiwanese company to ever make the top 100. Cathay FHC actively invests in youth and female empowerment, offering financial literacy courses for high school students and impact investment tours for campuses. The company also collaborates with the International Climate Development Institute to organize Cathay Climate Change Youth Forum and supports gender equality initiatives such as the "The Society of Taiwan Women in Science and Technology" and the "Taiwan Women on Boards Association." Through partnerships with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and Small and Medium Enterprise Administration (SMEA), Cathay FHC advances women's entrepreneurial development via the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs(AWE) Accelerator Program, encouraging confidence and ambition among women in diverse roles.Driving Positive Impact Through ESG LeadershipCathay FHC continues to generate positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impacts by aligning with international initiatives, optimizing internal operations, advancing low-carbon financing, and innovating products and services. By leveraging its core financial expertise, Cathay FHC is accelerating Taiwan's industrial transformation and remains committed to its vision of becoming a benchmark financial institution in sustainability, unlocking new opportunities for a more sustainable future.

