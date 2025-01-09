Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 36: Allu Arjun's Film Hit A Slump, 'Game Changer' Set To Join Race

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 36 : After a very long and successful theatrical run, for Allu Arjun 's Pushpa 2: The Rule have hit a slack. The movie managed to mint just ₹2.15 crore on Thursday, in a ₹2 crore trend that began as the week started on Monday.

To revive the film's earnings slow-down, its makers have announced the release of its extended version. The 'reloaded version' will offer viewers additional 20 minutes of footage, making Pushpa 2 the longest Indian film, with a runtime of 3 hours and 40 minutes.

The release, earlier planned for January 11, director Sukumar's birthday, has now been postponed to January 17“due to technical issues.”

| Game Changer advance bookings: Ram Charan's movie eyes Pushpa 2 records

However, it remains to be seen if the movie will be able to keep the audience interested for another week, especially with Ram Charan's Kollywood movie 'Game Changer' in the race. The 2 hour-44-2-hour-44-minute movie is set to hit the big screen on January 10.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 36

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 earned ₹2.15 crore on Thursday, Day 36.

Of this, ₹0.45 crore came from Telugu, ₹1.65 crore

from Hindi, ₹0.04 crore in Tamil, and ₹0.01 crore in Malayalam .

Sacnilk did not provide data for the film's Day 36 earnings in Kannada.

| Tirupati stampede: Five ways to stay safe during crowd rush

In India, the action-drama's total collection was approximately ₹1,214.4 crore net by Day 36.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 36

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 The Rule's worldwide box office collection stood at ₹1,716 crore on Thursday, January 10, and its overseas collection is ₹270 crore.

| Pushpa 2 is the new ruler! Movie dethrones Baahubali 2 as biggest Box Office hit

Currently, it is the second-highest grosser in Indian cinema worldwide and the closest contender to Aamir Khan's Dangal . To shatter the biggest grosser record, it needs to cross the ₹2,070 crore mark.







