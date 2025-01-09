A Journey Of Hope: Local Innovations Shine In The Fight Against Climate Change

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The journey from Swat to Peshawar turned out to be a unique experience. Along the way, I witnessed several things that highlighted the importance of climate change awareness and eco-friendly technologies. I was traveling to Peshawar for a Digital and Green Journalism course, organized for women from flood-affected districts. This free course, a collaboration between USAID, UNDP, TNN, and Dynamics, included topics such as digital and green journalism, 2D animation, and print and digital design. It was an excellent opportunity to learn and gain new perspectives on climate change and its impacts.

During the journey, my brother's hybrid car caught my attention. It is a remarkable example of modern technology, combining a traditional engine with an electric motor. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, hybrid vehicles can reduce fuel consumption by 20–35% compared to conventional vehicles. This not only saves fuel but also emits less carbon dioxide, making it environmentally friendly. Given the growing effects of global warming, such technologies are essential today.

At a place near Ghaligy Swat, I noticed solar panels installed near a graveyard, powering a tube well. This was a great example of the benefits of green energy. Solar energy is not only eco-friendly but also a practical solution to issues like load-shedding and high electricity bills. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reports that solar energy can reduce electricity costs by up to 80% in some regions. This tube well now supplies water to homes without concerns about power outages or expensive bills. Such initiatives benefit communities and help address climate change effectively.

Later, I had the chance to stop at Palai village in Malakand, famous for its high-quality oranges. Visiting my brother's friend's orchard, I tasted fresh oranges and learned that a few years ago, farmers here had tried to grow peach orchards, but they failed. Palai's soil and climate were unsuitable for peaches, and irregular rainfall patterns due to climate change worsened the situation.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the region has experienced a 20% decrease in average rainfall over the past decade. Now, orange orchards have been replanted, which is not only better for the land but also beneficial for the economy. Citrus fruits, particularly oranges, contribute significantly to the local economy, with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reporting that citrus exports reached $200 million in 2022.

At the Bakhshali Interchange, I saw a biogas plant producing gas from cattle dung. While this seemed like an ordinary machine to those with me, I saw it as a practical solution to combat climate change. Research shows that a cow produces 100–200 kilograms of methane annually, a greenhouse gas 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Biogas plants convert this methane into energy, reducing the effects of global warming while providing a cheap and eco-friendly energy source. The Global Methane Initiative estimates that biogas technology could reduce methane emissions by 50% in livestock operations, showcasing its potential impact.

Projects like solar energy in Swat, orange orchards in Palai, and biogas plants in Mardan prove that people are beginning to understand the impacts of climate change and are taking practical steps to address them. According to the United Nations, livestock accounts for 18% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Such initiatives not only help reduce these emissions but also pave the way for a sustainable future. Furthermore, the World Bank emphasizes that investing in renewable energy and sustainable agriculture can significantly enhance resilience against climate change, particularly in vulnerable regions like ours.

As I continued my journey, I felt a sense of hope. The resilience and innovation of local communities in the face of climate change are inspiring. It is clear that through education, awareness, and the adoption of eco-friendly technologies, we can work towards a sustainable future for generations to come.